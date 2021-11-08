Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conferences:

Needham's Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conference. Sumedh Thakar , president and CEO, and Joo Mi Kim , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 , at 5:15 p.m. ET ( 2:15 p.m. PT ).

Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference in association with Morgan Stanley. Sumedh Thakar , president and CEO, and Joo Mi Kim , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 , at 12:00 p.m. ET ( 9:00 a.m. PT ).

At the time of the fireside chat, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT,security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

