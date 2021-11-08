Snapbox Self Storage Expands Into The Atlanta Self Storage Market

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based self storage operator, Snapbox Self Storage, announces the acquisition of their first self storage facility in the Atlanta market. Located at 5065 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, this Class-A property features 859 total units and 95,333 total net rentable square-feet. The property is located in the sub-market of Lawrenceville, GA the county seat for Gwinnett County. Snapbox Self Storage – Lawrenceville, GA is positioned adjacent to University Parkway and Sugarloaf Parkway, the property offers a great mix of climate control and drive-up access storage units. In addition to a wide array of storage unit sizes, the property was developed to minimize the need for elevators making it more accessible to customer needs.

Snapbox Self Storage - 5065 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

"The Atlanta MSA is new for Snapbox and we're very excited to bring our platform to this market by acquiring this high quality, Class-A self storage property," said President & CEO Jake Ramage. "We look forward to growing our market presence in Atlanta as there is high customer demand for self storage."

Snapbox is currently looking to continue its expansion in the southeast with high quality, newly constructed self storage properties in various forms of lease-up phase in core to secondary markets.

"The transaction with the seller was extremely smooth," said Ramage. "The deal closed as expected and on time."

