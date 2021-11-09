36Kr Holdings Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Lin Wei as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Lin Wei joined 36Kr in May 2021 as Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets, in charge of the Company's financial management, financial reporting, investor relations and financing activities. Before joining 36Kr, Ms. Wei served as Head of Investor Relations at iQIYI, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company, from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, Ms. Wei served in various positions at several NASDAQ and NYSE listed companies including Sohu.com Limited, The9 Limited, Shanda Interactive Entertainment Limited and Link Motion Inc. Ms. Wei received her bachelor's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China.

"We are pleased to welcome Lin to our executive team," said Mr. Dagang Feng, 36Kr's co-chairman and chief executive officer. "Lin brings to us extensive financial management and capital markets experience, and we look forward to working with Lin to achieve our next stage of growth in the new digital era."

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

