Community First Solutions becomes newest Principal Member of Link-age ownership group

MASON, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing arm of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, today announced Community First Solutions as the newest Principal Member of its ownership group. Community First Solutions is a not-for-profit network based out of Hamilton, Ohio that provides a broad continuum of quality services to meet the diverse health and wellness needs of more than 30,000 clients throughout the region.

The new relationship will ensure that Community First Solutions' high-quality communities and services will have access to the proven network of vendors and service providers available through Link-age Solutions. Link-age Solutions and its network of suppliers will provide quality options for food and dining services, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and more to the organization.

"We are very excited to add Community First Solutions as our newest Link-age Principal Member," said Scott Collins, Chairman and CEO of Link-age. "An organizational commitment to quality and innovation make them a perfect fit for Link-age; we look forward to working closely with them to develop innovative new solutions to the many challenges facing our industry".

Established in 1918, Community First Solutions is today one of the leading providers of behavioral services in Southwest Ohio, the largest provider of home delivered meals in Butler County, the founder of the second not-for-profit pharmacy in the nation, and the operator of two top-rated senior living communities and a dedicated Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center, among a spectrum of other programs and services.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with Link-age," said Brett Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of Community First Solutions. "Link-age is so much more than a purchasing group; it's a hub for visionary strategy and innovative resources, connecting businesses across the senior living industry. Joining Link-age as a Principal Member allows Community First the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded partners and invest in the future of our organization and our industry during these times of change."

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 800 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

