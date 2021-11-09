Consumers Energy, DTE Energy Offer Lifesaving Tips to Protect Against 'Silent Killer' Carbon Monoxide

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The colder temperatures of fall mean furnaces across Michigan are heating up homes and businesses, signaling the start of the deadliest season for carbon monoxide (CO) poisonings. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have joined together to urge residents to protect themselves from the "silent killer" during Michigan Carbon Monoxide Safety Awareness Week, Nov. 8-14.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that occurs when appliances and consumer products are improperly operated or vented and fuel – including oil, propane, natural gas, wood, charcoal, gasoline, kerosene and diesel – does not burn properly. Appliances that could be affected include furnaces, boilers, water heaters, ovens, fireplaces, portable heaters, generators, gas-powered lawn tools and vehicles.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning is highly dangerous this time of year, but fortunately, it's preventable," said Dan Brudzynski, vice president of Gas Sales & Supply for DTE Gas. "Our goal this week and all winter long is to make sure Michigan residents know how to protect themselves and their loved ones."

"Consumers Energy is committed to helping Michigan families stay safe and prevent this life-threatening hazard," said Tonya Berry, vice president of gas operations at Consumers Energy. "We urge you to learn the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and protect your loved ones by installing audible carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home."

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning often mimic the flu and can include headaches, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath and stinging or burning of the eyes. Prolonged exposure can cause loss of consciousness and even death. High concentrations of carbon monoxide can kill in less than five minutes. If you experience these symptoms and suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, leave the building immediately, call 9-1-1 for medical attention and stay out of the building until the problem has been corrected.

Other tips for protecting against carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Get appliances serviced. Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, wood or coal-burning appliances inspected by a professional annually.

Change or clean furnace air filters at least once every month (more if pets are present) during the heating season.

Regularly inspect your chimney and vent pipes to be sure they are free of obstructions like leaves and nests.

During a power outage, never use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline, kerosene or charcoal burning device inside your home, basement, garage or near a window. Do not place portable generators near enclosed areas, doors, windows, or fresh air intakes. Refer to your manufacturers guide for clearances.

If your garage is attached to your home, do not leave your car or truck idling inside, even if the garage door is open.

About Consumers Energy: Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electric service to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

About DTE Energy:

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Learn more about carbon monoxide: www.ConsumersEnergy.com/cosafety

or www.dteenergy.com/CO

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumers Energy