KPS Life Opens European Headquarters in Poland

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Life, the premier Functional Service Provider (FSP), today announced the opening of its European Headquarters in Warsaw Poland.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our European Headquarters in Warsaw, Poland," said David Kelly, President & CEO of KPS Life. "This is a natural step in our global expansion strategy which positions KPS Life to serve our existing and growing base of clients who require high quality talent as they execute against their drug development initiatives. The KPS Life Functional Service Provider (FSP) model is a proven alternative to traditional staffing and full-service outsourcing methodologies and affords our sponsor partners the opportunity to contract dedicated, embedded resources to complement their clinical operations' teams"

With an extensive network of existing resources deployed in 45 countries, the office in Poland provides a centralized pathway to quality medical research facilities and access to talented and experienced clinical research professionals in multiple therapeutic areas for clinical drug development.

"The opening of the Warsaw office signals our commitment to enhance and further grow our global presence and establish a facility in a central European location to serve our clients' needs going forward" said Dr. Armand Czaplinski, General Manager, European Operations. "The office will be staffed with a highly experienced recruitment team, clinical operations personnel, and Business Development professionals. We are committed to continue to expand our global presence and capabilities in the months to come."

About KPS Life

KPS Life (www.kpslife.com) is a stand-alone Functional Service Provider (FSP) that offers global functional clinical trial outsourcing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes across all phases of clinical trials. Services include clinical monitoring, clinical monitoring oversight, clinical trial management, data management, biometrics and medical writing.

Operating in 45 countries across the globe, KPS Life is committed to working together with its clients through a hands-on operating model rooted in a partnership approach. KPS Life has carved out a leadership position within the FSP market by providing customized and scalable solutions that improve the quality and execution of clinical trials while mitigating costs and increasing transparency for its clients.

