Oracle Reaffirms Commitment to Singapore with Opening of Oracle Cloud Region Invests USD 3 million to help startups accelerate digital initiatives and offers free cloud training and certifications to expand Singapore's IT talent pool

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of its Oracle Cloud Singapore Region. The new Singapore region will support growing demand for enterprise cloud services in South East Asia and expands Oracle's reach to 33 cloud regions globally; fueling the region's economic recovery and contributing to its digital economy.

Cloud infrastructure underpins Singapore's drive for innovation and digital initiatives. To accelerate this, Oracle is offering 100 startups USD 30,000 each in Oracle Cloud credits over the next two years. Oracle is also providing free Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) training and certifications until March 31, 2022. The free training will help expand Singapore's IT talent pool and make it easier for businesses to acquire or develop the skilled professionals they need to grow and innovate quickly.

"We welcome Oracle's move to accelerate startups in Singapore. These initiatives show the confidence that the international business community has in Singapore, as a place where established businesses can work with a vibrant entrepreneur community to transform, innovate and grow," said Ms Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

"Customers are pivoting to Oracle because of the high performance, built-in security, and low cost of OCI. We've witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year and want to help customers innovate and modernize, while helping them address in-country data residency requirements," said Garrett Ilg, president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Oracle. "With the opening of the new cloud region and the initiatives to support local innovation and growth, we are reaffirming our commitment to Singapore and to the region. The availability of OCI will help improve the speed of innovation, empower startups and champion upskilling for Singaporeans."

OCI helps customers move their existing complex, mission-critical workloads and data platforms to the cloud, and build new cloud native applications, as well as benefit from the superior performance, lower cost, and built-in security capabilities. Customers will also have access to the full suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, as well as Oracle Autonomous Database, giving them the opportunity and choice to create the architecture that best suits their business needs.

Leading Organizations Choose Oracle Cloud

Hakan Yaren, CIO, APL Logistics: "Data is important to us and we are heavily invested in data management. Customers want and need visibility into their supply chain at any given point in time, and they need the data to be timely, high quality, and high accuracy. We have been hosting our data lake initiative on OCI and the data lake has helped us consolidate all these complex data points into one source of truth where we can further analyze it. Now that Oracle is expanding its cloud region locally, we look forward to further improving the ecosystem we do business in, especially since Singapore is one of the key hubs for APLL."

Tham Jo Yew, Founder and CEO, ESPxMedia: "We have architected ESPxCloud from the ground-up as a global cloud video platform to revolutionize new 'phygital' experiences that seamlessly marry the physical world with the digital world for any live streaming and on-demand video use-cases. We have experienced a surge in demand in our business that requires reliable and price-competitive solutions with a leading cloud service provider. OCI has been instrumental in helping us scale up and scale out to meet the elastic needs of our clients. With Oracle Cloud expanding into Singapore, we expect faster provisioning of our ESPxCloud services with lower video latency within this region. This directly translates into improved video viewing experiences and further differentiates us from the competition."

Henrietta Yaw, CIO, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific: "To better engage and create a positive working experience for our colleagues, especially during this trying period, we understand the importance of having fluid and streamlined processes internally. By moving key critical applications to the cloud and being able to use Oracle Cloud onshore, it will allow us to do more, enjoy cost savings and increase the level of cross-collaboration and innovation in the region. Besides helping our customers to embark on their digital transformation journey, we want to do the same for our employees as well."

Ryoji Sekido, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Technology and Cloud First Lead for Growth Markets: "Our deep partnership with Oracle has always been one of Accenture's most strategic and important initiatives to help our clients leverage the cloud and thrive in a cloud-first world. In this era of compressed transformation, cloud has proven to be a powerful tool for organizations to master change – in fact, we have found that cloud-focused organizations in APAC were able to achieve 1.5 times more cost reduction and were reported to be 3.7 times more likely to innovate as compared to their competitors. We have seen the benefits Oracle Cloud Infrastructure brings to our clients and know that the Oracle Cloud Region in Singapore will further accelerate organizations' cloud adoption to become agile, intelligent and digital businesses."

Philip Chua, Founder, Director and Co-Founder, TOFFS Technologies: "As a cybersecurity provider, our collaboration with Oracle has extended beyond engagements with large enterprises to hosting our latest security-as-a-service solution for small and medium-size enterprises on OCI. With the launch of Oracle Cloud Singapore Region and our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, we are confident of accelerating our footprint in Asia."

Meeting Demand for Hybrid and Multicloud

Dr. Glen Duncan, Associate Research Director – Datacenter, IDC: "Enterprise appetite for public cloud services continues unabated in Singapore and across the rest of ASEAN. The dominant data center architecture has become the hybrid multicloud environment that extends from core to edge. Enterprises are now demanding cloud services from their partners that are global/regional/local, sustainable, secure, and high performance using machine-based intelligence, policies, and automation. Data and services must also be fully manageable and transparent to support compliance with increasingly stringent national government privacy and sovereignty regulations."

Complex workloads require a variety of hybrid and multicloud deployment choices. Oracle's strategy is to meet customers where they are, enabling customers to keep data and services where they need it. Customers can deploy Oracle Cloud completely within their own data centers with Dedicated Region and Exadata Cloud@Customer deploy cloud services remotely on the edge with Roving Edge Infrastructure, or across a multicloud environment between OCI and Microsoft Azure through a strategic partnership. This combination gives government and enterprise users a broad, but consistent set of options to address all workload requirements.

The Singapore region will benefit customers throughout the ASEAN region with access to an extensive array of network partners that enable direct and private connection through OCI FastConnect. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public Internet-based connections.

FastConnect is available via a direct connection or through partners. For Singapore, these include: Colt Technology Services, Equinix, Megaport and Singtel. OCI's extensive network of more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services—providing customers with the best options anywhere in the world.

High Availability, Disaster Protection

OCI's next-generation architecture provides a high-performing, resilient foundation for cloud services, while its physical and virtual network design maximizes performance and security. For example, each Oracle Cloud Region contains at least three fault domains, which are groupings of hardware that form logical data centers for high availability and resilience to hardware and network failures. Some regions (Ashburn, Phoenix, Frankfurt, and London) provide further resilience to entire data centers through multiple availability domains (ADs), which each contain three fault domains.

To help customers plan data center deployments to meet application requirements and optimize their cloud infrastructure, OCI provides a no cost inter-region latency dashboard that provides insights into real-time and historical latency for Oracle Cloud Regions around the globe.

Sustainability

Oracle is committed to sustainability and has pledged to power all Oracle Cloud Regions worldwide with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. All Oracle Cloud Regions use state-of-the-art energy management and cooling technologies to minimize their impact on the environment. As part of its renewable energy clean Cloud initiative, Oracle reused or recycled 99.6 percent of its retired hardware in FY'21 while strictly adhering to Oracle's data privacy and security practices.

Oracle Cloud's Expanding Global Footprint

As part of Oracle's planned expansion of its cloud region footprint to support strong customer demand for Oracle Cloud services worldwide, over the next year, Oracle will open additional cloud regions with new locations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Upcoming cloud regions include Milan (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden), Spain, Johannesburg (South Africa), Mexico, and Colombia. Additional second regions will open in Saudi Arabia, France, Israel and Chile. Oracle plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo ( Japan ), Osaka ( Japan ), Seoul ( South Korea ), Chuncheon ( South Korea ), Mumbai ( India ), Hyderabad ( India ), Sydney ( Australia ), Melbourne ( Australia ), Singapore ( Singapore )

Americas: San Jose ( United States ), Phoenix ( United States ), Ashburn ( United States ), Toronto ( Canada ), Montreal ( Canada ), São Paolo (Brazil) , Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago ( Chile )

Europe : Frankfurt ( Germany ), London ( United Kingdom ), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom ), Zürich ( Switzerland ), Amsterdam ( The Netherlands ), Marseille ( France )

Middle East : Jeddah ( Saudi Arabia ), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem ( Israel )

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, and U.S. National Security regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, two in the United Kingdom ( London and Newport, Wales )

