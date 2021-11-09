Skyservice Business Aviation expands to the United States

New growth initiative builds on 35-year heritage of leadership in business aviation

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), Canada's leading business aviation provider, today announced its expansion to four new locations in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, thereby enhancing its platform of services and growth potential in an attractive North American market for business aviation.

Under the leadership of Benjamin J. Murray, Skyservice's President & CEO, Leading Edge Jet Center ("LEJC") will rebrand its facilities, services and teams at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, Redmond Municipal Airport and Bend Municipal Airport in Central Oregon, and Helena Regional airport in Helena, Montana under the Skyservice banner, establishing a significant physical presence for the company in the United States in fixed base operations, aircraft maintenance, charter flights, aircraft management, and aircraft on ground support services, among other world-class offerings.

"We are delighted to bring Skyservice's award-winning safety and service to customers in the Pacific Northwest as LEJC starts the development of a new 70,000-square-foot low carbon hangar and executive terminal space at King County International Airport-Boeing Field," said Mr. Murray. "We strive to deliver an exceptional, bespoke customer experience across our platform and are committed to excellence and sustainability in all we do. We look forward to reaching even more customers, partners and communities with our distinctive value proposition as we accelerate the growth of our company."

Founded in 1986, Skyservice is the only fully integrated business aviation services company in Canada, managing the largest fleet of business aircraft in the country with a premium brand that is recognized and trusted globally. In October 2021, Skyservice became the first business aviation provider in Canada to offer sustainable aviation fuel to its customers, reflecting Skyservice's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Skyservice is one of the most respected companies in business aviation globally and we are proud to become part of the family," said Steven Levesque, President of Skyservice United States. "This new initiative will further elevate, evolve and enrich the experience of our valued customers locally while bringing innovation and new resources to drive efficiencies along with regional growth."

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 35th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

