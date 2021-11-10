Better-For-You Frozen Novelty Company, Dream Pops, To Sweeten Up Portfolio With Shelf-Stable Confections And Launch Globally Through Whole Foods Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Pops, a leading frozen novelty company specialized in manufacturing plant-based, low-calorie pops and bites, will officially enter the confectionery aisle in 2022 with a line of American cult classics, including shelf-stable confections and desserts.

The move will allow Dream Pops – already one of the largest food and beverage brands on TikTok with nearly five million likes, and which saw its top-line sales increase by 300% between 2020 and 2021 – to continue capitalizing on the indulgent and nostalgic treats category, making it a stronger rival against established confectionery heavyweights.

David Greenfeld, the CEO and Co-Founder of Dream Pops, expects the new products to maintain similar nutrition profiles to their core frozen treats made with coconut sugar and other better-for-you, plant-based ingredients. Mr. Greenfeld says: "An increasing number of American consumers are craving traditional sweet treats without all the junk, like artificial flavors, corn syrup, and sugar, driving a number of emerging brands to reinvent classic items, such as KitKat and Peanut Butter Cups, with a health and wellness twist. Dream Pops is thrilled to be part of this movement to help everyday shoppers eat better without sacrificing on taste."

The category expansion comes on the heels of Dream Pops' recent successful $6 Million fundraise contributed by a list of notable institutional investors, CPG entrepreneurs, celebrities, and athletes. They include Melitas Ventures; Dan Levitan, Co-Founding Partner of Maveron; Will Roush; Michael Chetrit from Chetrit Ventures; Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics;

NFL quarterback, Cam Newton; Steven Izen, Founder and CEO of Lokai; Mike Fata, Founder of Manitoba Harvest; Jake Kassan, Founder of MVMT; Scott Belsky, Co-Founder of Behance; Mark Birnbaum, Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group; e-commerce entrepreneur, Eric Emanuel; Mike Heller & Dave Spencer, Co-Founders of Talent Resources; AE Ventures; and actor Diego Boneta.

Mr. Greenfeld says: "In this round, we were eager to bring together a multi-faceted group of investors, entrepreneurs and institutions that believes in funding a challenger brand that can offer the same indulgent products as confectionery heavyweights, but with 100% plant-based and better-for-you ingredients.

The $210.3 Billion global confectionery market is expanding rapidly, and is expected to reach $270.5 Billion in sales by

2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Allied Market Research. Mr. Greenfeld believes Dream Pops will be uniquely positioned to compete in this fast-growing sector, even as the sugar reduction trend marches on.

He says: "We are targeting American cult classic treats and re-imagining them with clean and better-for-you, plant-based ingredients. We are also using this capital to double down on our manufacturing, launch new frozen and nonfrozen innovations, scale DTC, and build our team."

Dream Pops will also reach broader health-conscious audiences as it plans to add more than 1,000 retail stores in Q1 2021, and has received Whole Foods Market Global authorization, which will make Dream Pops Bites available across the world in September.

"Our 100% plant-based and better-for-you treats are here to stay, and we can't wait for consumers globally to discover our brand and add them to their daily dessert routine," Mr. Greenfeld says.

We also will be launching our new website in Q1 2022.In the meantime, please visit dreampops.com .

About Dream Pops

Dream Pops is one of the fastest growing plant-based ice cream and frozen novelty brands in North America, offering a line of products made with 100% plant-based ingredients and free from dairy, gluten, and soy. The company is strategically equipped with proprietary technology and a vertically integrated supply chain that allows for a truly differentiated product suite.

Currently available in more than 3,500 retailers across the U.S., with 1,000 doors in Canada, including Loblaws, Save On Foods, Metro, and Choices. Dream Pops is expanding rapidly with its recently launched Birthday Cake & Cookie Dough Pops, and Peanut Butter Bites, and newly secured retail listings at HEB, Wegmans, New Seasons/New Leaf, GoPuff, Plum Market, Haggen, Southeastern Grocers, and Giant Food. It is also performing exceptionally at last mile retailers, including Uber Eats, GrubHub, Postmates, and DoorDash.

Dream Pops also takes pride in being a next-generation digital-first company, becoming one of the first CPG brands to mint its own NFT's on Foundation ( https://foundation.app/@dreampops ) and launching an NFT Ice Cream and Candy Shop for Digital Desserts. They also have tripled down on social platforms like TikTok (176.6k+ followers on TikTok) and Linkedin (41K+ followers) generating hundreds of millions of organic impressions and successfully converting their strong social media presence into powerful brand awareness and unprecedented velocities at retail. Please visit dreampops.com and follow us on TikTok , Linkedin and Instagram for more info.

