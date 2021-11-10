Denali Universal Services Receives the 2020 Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for Exemplary Efforts in Recruiting, Employing, and Retaining Veterans

ANCHORAGE, Ala., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Universal Services (DUS) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized them as one of the recipients of the 2021 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony. DUS is honored to have received a Gold Medallion Award.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 (Public Law 115-310) and is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

This award honors employees who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensures that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages for veterans.

"We are extremely proud of our veteran employees and continue to make strides in our recruitment and retention efforts of those who have served and still serve. We respect the shared values our veterans bring to the workforce and appreciate their service to our country," said Maria Bourne, President and CEO for Denali Universal Services.

About Denali Universal Services (DUS): DUS provides integrated facility management services and full spectrum security services for public and private sectors. The company operates through two distinct and mutually supporting functional divisions: security, and facilities services. DUS is a 100% Sodexo-owned business, focusing on quality of life and safety for its employees and consumers.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program: The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information about the program visit HIREVets.gov.

DUS Media Contact:

Annette Sheppard

Annette.Sheppard@denaliuniversal.com

www.denaliuniversal.com



