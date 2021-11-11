Avcorp announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.

2021 Third Quarter Highlights

Third quarter 2021 revenue was $25,905,000 compared to $33,769,000 in 2020. 2021 revenue decreased by $7,864,000 , in comparison to 2020. Revenue was affected by lower customer requirements due to the COVID-19 virus and fulfilling the remaining customer requirements of a contract at the Gardena facility, offset by the continued growth in the F35 Program in the Delta facility.

Third quarter 2021 net loss was $3,172,000 compared to net loss of $1,263,000 in 2020. Loss increased in comparison to 2020 mainly due to lower gross profit, and a foreign exchange loss of $385,000 in current quarter compared to a gain of $712,000 in 2020, partially offset by lower administrative and general expenses. The US dollar strengthened against the Canadian dollar resulting in a loss predominately from the translation of the Company's US dollar denominated Bank indebtedness and Term debt.

Third quarter 2021 cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital were $695,000 compared to an inflow of $2,021,000 in 2020. 2020 cashflow was partially supported by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies of $1,232,000 .

In August 2021 , the Company signed a contract extension with Boeing to provide the Wheel Well Fairing assemblies for the Boeing 737 MAX.

The Company has improved the shareholders' deficiency to $34,810,000 as at September 30, 2021 ( December 31, 2020 : deficiency of $49,140,000 ). This was the result of the Company entering into a multiparty amended and restated Accommodation Agreement with a customer and Panta Canada B.V on March 12, 2021 . This eliminated the unamortized cash advance, provided a mutual release and forgiveness of certain historic and future guarantee fees payable to the customer, and a legal claim.

Review of 2021 Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Avcorp Group recorded an operating loss of $1,590,000 from $25,905,000 of revenue, as compared to an operating loss of $326,000 from $33,769,000 of revenue from the same quarter in the previous year. The third quarter of 2021 operating loss increased in comparison to 2020 by $1,264,000 mainly due to lower revenue, lower gross profit of $1,053,000 and lower other income of $479,000, partially offset by lower administrative and general expenses of $249,000.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital were $695,000 compared to an inflow of $2,021,000 in 2020. 2020 cashflow was partially supported by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies of $1,232,000.

As at September 30, 2021, the Company had $6,442,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2020: $7,044,000) and had utilized $74,435,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2020: $76,439,000). The bank indebtedness balance of the modification gain and related adjustments as a result of the execution of an amending agreement in 2021 was $1,076,000 as at September 30, 2021, (December 31, 2020 loss of $269,000 from the 2019 amendment). The Company has a working capital surplus of $26,327,000 as at September 30, 2021, compared with $77,780,000 deficit as at December 31, 2020. Working capital is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The increase compared to 2020 was mainly due to the bank indebtedness re-classified as non-current upon extension of maturity to June 30, 2023 with a loan amendment entered into in June 2021. On September 30, 2021, the ratio of the Company's current assets to current liabilities was 1.64:1 (December 31, 2020: 0.47:1).

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 450 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

AMANDEEP KALER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AVCORP GROUP

Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report, and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $6,442 $7,044 Accounts receivable 11,721 14,436 Government grant receivable 1,102 2,688 Contract assets 33,110 34,325 Inventories 12,846 9,657 Prepayments and other assets 2,364 2,108

67,585 70,258 Non-current assets



Prepayments and other assets 2,881 2,877 Development costs 10,598 9,045 Property, plant, and equipment 29,928 38,703 Intangibles 586 655 Total assets 111,578 121,538





LIABILITIES AND DEFICIENCY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness - 76,708 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,284 27,932 Term debt 2,976 16,868 Contract liability 16,999 11,502 Onerous contract provision 800 282 Deferred government grant 199 657 Customer advance - 5,911 Guarantee fee - 8,178

41,258 148,038 Non-current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 73,359 - Term debt 26,853 19,168 Contract liability 4,918 3,189 Onerous contract provision - 283

146,388 170,678 (Deficiency) Equity



Capital stock 86,219 86,219 Contributed surplus 6,863 5,478 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,021 8,082 Accumulated deficit (135,913) (148,919)

(34,810) (49,140) Total liabilities and deficiency 111,578 121,538

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 Three months ended Nine months ended

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $25,905 $33,769 $74,223 $106,220 Cost of sales 24,398 31,209 73,823 103,144 Gross profit 1,507 2,560 400 3,076 Administrative and general expenses 3,969 4,218 14,361 12,590 Office equipment depreciation 174 193 543 588 Accommodation agreement settlement - - (21,391) - Other income (1,046) (1,525) (7,818) (3,996) Operating (loss) income (1,590) (326) 14,705 (6,106) Finance costs – net 1,197 1,649 2,033 6,346 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 385 (712) (392) 732 Net loss on sale of equipment - - 58 87 (Loss) income before income tax (3,172) (1,263) 13,006 (13,271) Income tax expense - - - - (Loss) income for the period (3,172) (1,263) 13,006 (13,271) Other comprehensive (loss) gain (1,261) 977 (61) (1,115) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (4,433) (286) 12,945 (14,386) (Loss) income per share:







Basic (loss) income per common share (0.01) (0.00) 0.04 (0.04) Diluted (loss) income per common share (0.01) (0.00) 0.04 (0.04) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 368,118 368,118 368,118 368,118 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 368,118 368,118 371,465 368,118

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended Nine months ended FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities







Net (loss) income for the period $(3,172) $(1,263) $13,006 $(13,271) Adjustment for items not affecting cash:







Interest expense 1,197 1,649 2,033 6,346 Depreciation 1,769 2,047 5,356 6,321 Development cost amortization 424 771 987 1,169 Intangible assets amortization 23 297 68 906 Provision for onerous contracts 213 - 235 120 Provision for doubtful accounts 13 (76) 15 (326) Provision for obsolete inventory 500 (380) 630 (434) Accommodation agreement settlement - - (21,391) - Stock based compensation 3 8 1,385 24 Loss on disposal of equipment - - 58 87 Lease modification (gain)/loss (2) - 344 - Unrealized foreign exchange 549 (933) (150) 669 Government grant income (822) (99) (4,334) (166) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities before changes

in non-cash working capital 695 2,021 (1,758) 1,445 Changes in non-cash working capital







Accounts receivable 1,590 324 5,303 1,808 Contract assets (2,212) 4,343 1,260 6,565 Inventories (1,079) 16 (3,756) 1,918 Prepayments and other assets (745) (2,291) 1,927 (1,593) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 344 (1,543) (659) (10,703) Contract liability 5,750 2,856 4,369 4,272 Net cash from operating activities 4,343 5,726 6,686 3,712









Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Proceeds from sale of equipment - - 647 34 Purchase of equipment (704) (884) (1,410) (1,579) Receipt of government grants for purchase of equipment 147 - 147 - Payments relating to development costs and tooling (458) (780) (2,539) (3,166) Initial lease payments and other direct costs incurred - - - (31) Net cash used in investing activities (1,015) (1,664) (3,155) (4,742)









Cash flows (used in) from financing activities







Proceeds from bank indebtedness - - - 653 Repayment of bank indebtedness - (4,744) (2,106) (4,744) Payment of interest (634) (876) (1,860) (3,272) Proceeds from term debt - - 2,503 12,553 Repayment of term debt (657) (628) (2,599) (1,880) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (1,291) (6,248) (4,062) 3,310 Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,037 (2,186) (531) 2,280 Net foreign exchange difference (65) (22) (71) 10 Cash - Beginning of the period 4,470 8,814 7,044 4,316 Cash - End of the period 6,442 6,606 6,442 6,606

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Capital Stock









Number of

Shares Amount Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total

Deficiency Balance at December 31, 2019 368,118,620 86,219 5,446 (142,194) 7,054 (43,475) Stock-based compensation expense - - 24 - - 24 Unrealized currency loss on translation for the period - - - - (1,115) (1,115) Net loss for the period - - - (13,271) - (13,271) Balance at September 30, 2020 368,118,620 86,219 5,470 (155,465) 5,939 (57,837) Balance at December 31, 2020 368,118,620 86,219 5,478 (148,919) 8,082 (49,140) Stock-based compensation expense - - 1,385 - - 1,385 Unrealized currency loss on translation for the period - - - - (61) (61) Net income for the period - - - 13,006 - 13,006 Balance at September 30, 2021 368,118,620 86,219 6,863 (135,913) 8,021 (34,810)

View original content:

SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.