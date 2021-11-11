ShowingSmart was developed by the in-house HAR MLS technology team to streamline the scheduling and management of property showings.

HAR MLS Rolls Out An Innovative Showing Service For Its More Than 45,000 Subscribers

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than six months of development by its in-house technology team, the Houston Association of Realtors®' Multiple Listing Service (HAR MLS) has launched ShowingSmart, an enhanced tool to streamline scheduling and management of property showings whether agents are in the office, on the road or at home. ShowingSmart is designed to improve business workflow for both listing agents and buyers' agents to manage showings on listings, schedule appointments, gather feedback and present showing information to clients.

ShowingSmart provides enhanced capabilities to schedule, confirm and plan showing tours and quickly and conveniently make appointments online with support from a staffed call center. Integrating a robust suite of features, ShowingSmart allows users to:

View currently scheduled appointments;

Quickly schedule and confirm showings;

Build showing tours with Google Route Optimization;

Coordinate details for accompanied showing appointments;

Set up showings and feedback surveys for properties both for sale or lease;

Send convenient text or email showing notifications to owners and occupants;

Customize user-roles, reports and much more to successfully run their business.

"The ShowingSmart tools were developed by tech-savvy agents to simplify the business needs of all HAR MLS subscribers," said HAR Technology Advisory Group Chair Jennifer Vickers with Vickers Properties Group at KSP. "ShowingSmart went through extensive testing over the past six months and will continue to improve with agent involvement and feedback, but we believe this product already is the best showing tool on the market based on the feedback from our testers."

The development of ShowingSmart is part of HAR MLS's longstanding commitment to make industry-leading innovations available to its more than 45,000 subscribers. Agents that participated in the testing of ShowingSmart offered overwhelming praise for the new service:

"My team loves the ShowingSmart service because it's super easy to use for both us and our clients and makes us more efficient in our business. For our association to have developed this for us is amazing. It's a win-win for all!"

- Kat Robinson, team leader of the Tailored Real Estate Group and REALTOR® at Compass

"I love everything about ShowingSmart and how seamlessly it integrates with all of the HAR tools and services. My most recent listing was on the market for six days, had 111 showings scheduled through ShowingSmart, and generated 35 offers. I received far more feedback from showing agents than I ever have using any other platform and will definitely recommend ShowingSmart to all of the other agents in my office."

- Shannon Geer, REALTOR® with RE/MAX Universal

"As a showing agent, my experience with using ShowingSmart has been very smooth. I love that the online platform allows me to request appointments after hours, and I can't recommend ShowingSmart more highly."

- James Kwon, REALTOR® with Douglas Elliman

"I want to thank HAR MLS for the privilege of using ShowingSmart, as it has been a seamless transition from the previous showing service I used for the past 16 years. The system has been user-friendly, and my clients are enjoying the benefits. I have told every agent who has asked about it that they should make it a point to join the moment it becomes available to all agents."

- Lois de Armas, REALTOR® with eXp Realty

"I could not be more enthusiastic about the positive response we are getting to this new product," said HAR President and CEO Bob Hale.

To date, about 153,000 showings have been scheduled through the ShowingSmart platform by the nearly 28,000 agents that have used it. Roughly 22 percent of agents have used the staffed call center, while the remaining 78 percent of agents have used the online dashboard to schedule showings.

"HAR is renowned throughout the real estate industry for its innovations and ShowingSmart is the latest example of how our MLS has harnessed new technology to streamline business for subscribers while providing better customer service to consumers," said HAR Chairman Richard Miranda with Keller Williams Platinum.

"We believe that ShowingSmart raises the bar for delivering exceptional customer service, further demonstrating HAR's place as a real estate industry leader," said Houston Realtors® Information Service (HRIS) Board Chairman Mario Arriaga with First Group.

For more information about ShowingSmart, please visit www.showingsmart.com.

About HAR MLS

The Houston Association of Realtors®' Multiple Listing Service includes residential properties and new homes listed by 45,000 Realtors® all across the state of Texas. Residential home sales statistics as well as listing information for about 157,000 properties may be found online at HAR.com. More than 133,000 properties have been sold or leased through the HAR MLS in 2021.

