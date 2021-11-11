N.THING Inc. Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean AgriTech startup N.THING Inc today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Sustainability, eco-design and smart energy and it's their second time to be awarded after winning the Best Innovation Awards in CES 2020 for smart city.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

N.THING's CUBE is an indoor modular vertical farm that does not affect or change the surrounding environment. And now more engineered to reduce using earth resources, it enhances producing clean and safe yields free from pollution and pesticides inside the farm to cultivate sustainably by saving energy and creating a sustainable ecosystem. CUBE is elaborating a decentralized farming solution that can be set up in any city without relying on imports and logistics for easy access to the traceable food supply. Not only for functionality, its design is dedicated to the efficiency but simplicity of productivity in the aesthetic way as a city farm.

They are now running vertical farms in Yongin, Andong, Icheon(will be launched in Jan2022) and an in-store farm showroom 'Sik Mul Sung Dosan' in Korea, are planning to expand the farm on a large scale in the Middle East as a result of the successful PoC completion in the U.A.E.

"It is very honourable to be awarded CES innovation awards again and meaningful for us to innovate the value chain further," said Leo Kim, CEO and founder of N.THING. "Our society coexists with various tastes, CUBE will be the solution that can supply crops of various demands from a single farm within the city. Aiming to cut food miles, labor costs and save earth resources through automation and AI-based solutions, ultimately stepping forwards to the advanced digital transformation in agriculture." he added.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories selected by elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

About N.THING:

Established in January 2014, N.THING is a Seoul-based Agri-Food tech company leading innovation in agricultural products, by extension, in the farm-to-table food value chain by combining IoT technology and data. It developed the world's first modular vertical farm 'CUBE' which is easy to expand. N.THING CUBE is a modularized farm with mass productivity where a dedicated OS provides the most optimized environment for each crop so as to create maximized efficiency. N.THING is the world's first smart farming company that won the iF Design Award, Architecture in 2020. Also, it is a winner of Best of Innovation at the CES 2020 for its excellence in technology, which is the first ever in the agricultural field. N.THING is running vertical farms in Youngin, Andong,Icheon(will be launched in Jan., 2022) and in-store farm showroom 'Sik Mul Sung Dosan' in Korea, are planning to expand its business on a large scale this year after it successfully completes the PoC process in the U.A.E. For more information, please visit www.nthing.net

About CES Innovation Awards:

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration .

