Schoen will lead the strategic vision for Shutterstock's marketplace and applications to respond to the changing industry needs

Shutterstock Promotes SVP of Product Meghan Schoen to Chief Product Officer Schoen will lead the strategic vision for Shutterstock's marketplace and applications to respond to the changing industry needs

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the promotion of Meghan Schoen to Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Schoen will spearhead the development and execution of Shutterstock's product vision. She will focus on strengthening the Company's portfolio of content, services, application, and data business lines, and help the team to bring to market new and innovative products to meet evolving customer needs and demands.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)

Schoen's appointment follows the success of Shutterstock's new flexible product solutions, AI-powered features, and the launch of Creative Flow, a suite of applications powered by creative insights designed to enhance creativity, encourage collaboration and allow customers to create with confidence. Schoen will continue to work with the product team to innovate and deliver products and services which allow Shutterstock's customers to create with an enhanced, data-driven workflow.

"Through her business acumen and conscientious leadership, Meghan has proven to be an integral member of the team shaping Shutterstock's strategy for making content and applications accessible to our customers globally,'' said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "I am delighted to be officially welcoming her into the Executive Committee, where she will continue to bring her invaluable knowledge and experience to further Shutterstock's growth, transforming our business into a creative, intelligent platform."

In her previous role as SVP of Product at the Company, Schoen oversaw the Product and UX function, where she was responsible for driving Shutterstock's product strategy and roadmap. She led several of the Company's recent acquisitions, such as PicMonkey, TurboSquid and three artificial intelligence platforms. Prior to Shutterstock, Schoen served as VP, Product Management at Meredith where she drove the consumer product vision, strategy, and execution for all Meredith and legacy Time brands.

Schoen added, "Since joining the Shutterstock team in October 2020, I've been so excited by the rate of transformation the company has experienced. The product team has played an exciting and important role in supporting Shutterstock on its mission to be an end-to-end creative platform. I look forward to deepening relationships and continuing to deliver innovative products that will truly impact our customers."

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.9 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 390 million images and more than 23 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.