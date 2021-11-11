BBB Accredited Business
Valens Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Valens Semiconductor (PRNewsfoto/Valens Semiconductor)

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 48.8% from the third quarter of 2020
  • Gross profit increased from $9.5 million from third quarter 2020 to $13.8 million
  • Record quarterly bookings of $36.0 million, up more than 200% year-over-year
  • Record backlog of $73.4 million as of September 30, 2021
  • Closed Business Combination with PTK Acquisition Corp. (the "Merger"), raising $155 million in gross proceeds (before deal-related expenses) and listed on the NYSE on September 30, 2021
  • Introduced fourth quarter guidance and increased guidance for the full year 2021

"Valens Semiconductor delivered strong quarterly results, demonstrating solid business execution and reflecting our continued momentum," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens.

"We reported record quarterly revenue exceeding $19 million, and a robust backlog that will support Valens' continued growth. We ended the quarter with a fortress balance sheet following the closing of our business combination with PTK and the PIPE investment," continued Mr. Ben-Zvi.

"Valens is well-positioned in our industry with our unique standard-setting technology and our leadership position in the large and growing automotive and audio-video markets we operate in, powered by our high-speed digital connectivity solutions. We are excited by the opportunities we have as a newly public company, and we are focused on creating value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Ben-Zvi.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook
Valens is introducing fourth quarter 2021 revenue guidance of an expected $19.4 million to $20.6 million with expected gross margins of approximately 70%-72%. This guidance reflects an increase of previous full year 2021 revenue guidance from $69 million to an expected range of $69.4 million to $70.6 million.

Conference Call Information
Valens will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) +1 (855) 979-6654 (U.S.), 072 258 7959 (Israel) or +44 20 3936 2999 (all other locations). The conference call access code is 365140.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at https://investors.valens.com/. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated transaction and future economic and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Valens' ability to manage future growth; Valens' ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to them; the effects of competition on Valens' future business; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the effects of health epidemics, such as the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, have had and could in the future have on Valens' revenue, its employees and results of operations; the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; Valens' ability to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or failure to estimate its customers' demand, including during any downturn in the automotive or audio-video markets; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; difficulty selling products if customers do not design Valens products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes and ability to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; political conditions in Israel; and those factors discussed in Valens' Form F-1  filed with  the SEC on October 20, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Valens does not presently know or that Valens currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Valens' assessments to change. However, while Valens may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Valens 
Valens (NYSE:VLN) is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information: www.valens.com.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2021

2020


2021

2020







Revenues

19,071

12,815


49,945

42,787

Gross Profit

13,813

9,546


35,812

33,190

Gross Profit Margin

72.4%

74.4%


71.7%

77.6%

Net loss1

(8,487)

(8,752)


(18,561)

(13,624)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits2

205,614

67,547


205,614

67,547

Net cash used in operating activities

(578)

(6,221)


(10,229)

(13,238)

Non-GAAP Financial Data






Adjusted EBITDA3,4

(2,728)

(7,165)


(9,147)

(11,774)

Loss per share5,6

(0.19)

(1.17)


(1.08)

(2.35)


1 The three and the nine months ended September 30 2021, include one-time issuance costs in the amount of $5,969 thousand (of which $3,396 thousand derived from Stock based compensation related to options' vesting acceleration).


2 As of the last day of the period.


3 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes , equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.


4 The three and the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include one-time issuance costs in the amount of $2,100 thousand.


5 The loss per share in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, is calculated as the net loss for of $8,487 thousand and $18,561 thousand, respectively excluding the one-time issuance cost of $5,969 thousand, resulting in a non-GAAP loss of $2,518 thousand and $12,592 thousand respectively, divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing the net loss per ordinary share in the applicable period, 13,164 thousand and 11,673 thousand respectively.


6 Following the listing of the Company on the NYSE, the outstanding share count was 98,094 thousand (including 1,006 thousand ordinary shares subject to forfeiture).

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






 

ASSETS


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020

CURRENT ASSETS 

Cash and cash equivalents



191,108



26,316

    Short-term deposits



14,506



35,254

    Trade accounts receivable



7,580



8,679

    Inventories



7,622



3,159

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,245



2,969

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



225,061



76,377

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS:







    Property and equipment, net



2,149



2,353

    Other assets



524



435

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS



2,673



2,788

TOTAL ASSETS



227,734



79,165








LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES



34,4797



11,164

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







    Warrants liability



-



568

     Forfeiture shares



4,485



-








    Other long-term liabilities



38



45

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



4,523



613

TOTAL LIABILITIES



39,002



11,777

 

REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBILE PREFERRED SHARES



-



149,611

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



188,732



(82,223)

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



227,734



79,165








7 Include accrued issuance costs in the total amount of $22,148 thousand.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,










2021


2020


2021


2020

REVENUES

19,071


12,815


49,945


42,787

COST OF REVENUES

(5,258)


(3,269)


(14,133)


(9,597)

GROSS PROFIT

13,813


9,546


35,812


33,190

OPERATING EXPENSES:








    Research and development expenses

(10,631)


(13,448)


(31,985)


(33,892)

    Sales and marketing expenses 

(3,422)


(3,047)


(9,754)


(10,237)

    General and administrative expenses8

(7,970)


(2,143)


(12,514)


(5,430)

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

 

(22,023)


 

(18,638)


(54,253)


 

(49,559)

OPERATING LOSS

 

(8,210)


 

(9,092)


 

(18,441)


 

(16,369)

Financial income (expenses), net9

 

(227)


 

395


 

109


 

2,872

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(8,437)


(8,697)


 

(18,332)


(13,497)

INCOME TAXES

(59)


(55)


(238)


(127)

LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES

(8,496)


(8,752)


(18,570)


(13,624)

Equity in earnings of investee

9


-


 

9


-

NET LOSS

(8,487)


(8,752)


(18,561)


(13,624)

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

(0.94)


(1.17)


(2.56)


(2.35)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

13,164,160


10,560,260


11,672,958


10,352,937

USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE











8 The condensed consolidated statements of operations include issuance costs in the amount of $5,969 thousand ($5,496 thousand in General and administrative expenses and additional $473 thousand in Financial Income (expenses), net).


9 See footnote 8.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)






Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021


2020

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







    Net loss for the period





(18,561)



(13,624)

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
      operating activities:









    Income and expense items not involving cash flows:









Depreciation





787



799

Stock-based compensation 





8,507



3,796

Exchange rate differences





414



(2,486)

Interest from short-term deposits





248



530

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 









Trade accounts receivable 





1,099



769

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(1,276)



(236)

Inventories





(4,463)



65

Long-term assets 





(89)



24

Trade accounts payable 





2,041



(390)

Accrued compensation





(928)



(2,717)

Other current liabilities 





1,999



234

Other long-term liabilities





(7)



(2)

    Net cash used in operating activities 





(10,229)



(13,238)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









    Investment in short-term deposits





(19,062)



(79,878)

    Maturities of short-term deposits 





39,547



98,449

    Purchase of property and equipment





(583)



(806)

    Net cash provided by investing activities





19,902



17,765

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeded from Transactions related to the Merger, net  





154,301



-

    Exercise of options





1,217



301

    Net cash provided by financing activities





155,518



301

  

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
     equivalents





(399)



1,008

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





164,792



5,836

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD





26,316



15,556

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD





191,108



21,392

 

SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION









    Cash paid for taxes





306



116

NON-CASH ACTIVITY









    Unpaid issuance costs classified to APIC





20,203



-










    Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares





150,179



-










VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2021

2020


2021

2020







Net loss10

(8,487)

(8,752)


(18,561)

(13,624)

Adjusted to exclude the following:






Financial income (expense), net

227

(395)


(109)

(2,872)

Income taxes

59

55


238

127

Equity in earnings of investee

(9)

-


(9)

-

Depreciation

265

277


787

799

Share-based compensation expenses

5,217

1,650


8,507

3,796

Adjusted EBITDA - before one-time issuance costs

(2,728)

(7,165)


(9,147)

(11,774)

One-time issuance costs

2,100

-


2,100

-

Adjusted EBITDA - after one-time issuance costs

(628)

(7,165)


(7,047)

(11,774)


10 The nine months ended September 30, 2021 Include one-time issuance costs in the amount of $5,969 thousand (of which $3,396 thousand derived from Stock based compensation related to options' vesting acceleration). 

For more information, please contact:

Daphna Golden
Vice President Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
investors@valens.com

Matthew Keating, CFA
Financial Profiles, Inc.
US: +1 310-622-8230
ValensIR@finprofiles.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-semiconductor-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301421881.html

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor

