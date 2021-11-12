BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- boom! Mobile ("www.BOOM.us" or the "Company"), an emerging mobile telecom company, will be racing in Southern California with Clay Millican in the NHRA Auto Club finals at the Auto Club Raceway at the historic Pomona Fairplex this weekend. Clay Millican, from the "Volunteer State" of Tennessee will pilot the boom! Mobile, NurTec, Parts Plus Top Fuel dragster in the final NHRA event for the 2021 season.

boom!Mobile logo

boom! Mobile Heads to Southern California for NHRA Auto Club Finals – Wraps Up 2021 NASCAR Cup Series in Phoenix

JR Courage, Team Manager for Rick Ware Racing stated, "We are extremely excited to have our partners at boom! Mobile onboard this weekend at the NHRA finals. The NHRA season finale is always a barn burner, and we can't wait to see how far Clay can take the boom! Mobile car.

Last weekend, Rick Ware Racing's NASCAR Cup series #52 team wrapped up the 2021 season with driver Josh Bilicki's and crew chief Jason Houghtaling thirtieth place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix.

boom! Mobile (www.boom.us) will be offering special promotions throughout the weekend to celebrate motorsports with all racing fans. Go to NASCAR.BOOM.US

Jeff Holley, CEO and founder of BOOM commented, "We are excited to see how Clay finishes up the season. We have been blessed to support the fan base that follows the NHRA so closely. We look forward to being apart of the season next year."

About BOOM:

The boom! family extends from the cellular space to the electric vehicle space (www.boommoto.com). We have built our services and products around tried-and-true principles like ease, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, as well as the IndyCar Series, IMSA Sport Cars, and the newly added NHRA in addition to the ARCA Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, and the Summer X-Games.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE boom! Mobile