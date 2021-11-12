BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hansa Biopharma Nomination Committee formed

Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced that the Nomination Committee has been formed in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2021 and has the following composition:

  • Natalie Berner representing Redmile Group
  • Lotta Sjöberg representing Handelsbanken Fonder
  • Jannis Kitsakis representing AP4

As the conveyer of the Nomination Committee, Ulf Wiinberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hansa Biopharma will be asked to summon the first meeting in the Nomination Committee.

The function of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and submit proposals for the AGM regarding the number of board members to be elected by the general meeting, election of chairman and other board members, board fees and any remuneration for committee work, election of the chairman of the AGM, election of auditors (if applicable) and fee for the auditors, and proposals for rules for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022 and will be published on Hansa Biopharma's website.

Shareholders wishing to submit comments or proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via e-mail to ir@hansabiopharma.com or by letter to Hansa Biopharma, Nomination Committee, Box 785, 220 07 Lund, Sweden.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-nomination-committee-formed,c3451497

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3451497/1494578.pdf

20211111 HNSA - PR Nomination Committee FINAL ENG

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-nomination-committee-formed-301422858.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.