Moderated by Hiring Platform Hirect, the Webinar Will Attract Job Seekers Interested in Careers in the Emerging Multi-Trillion Dollar Blockchain Sector

Burgeoning Crypto and Blockchain Startups to Capitalize on Virtual Hiring Event Moderated by Hiring Platform Hirect, the Webinar Will Attract Job Seekers Interested in Careers in the Emerging Multi-Trillion Dollar Blockchain Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From NBA star Steph Curry dropping a cool $180,000 on a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) to tech giant Elon Musk's revelation of SpaceX's upcoming dogecoin-funded cubesat moon mission, the blockchain sector has evolved into big business – and business is booming.

Hirect is the first chat-based hiring app for startups, connecting job seekers and recruiters instantly. Hire directly. Chat quickly. (PRNewsfoto/Hirect)

With career interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain at unprecedented levels, and sector financing already up a staggering 384 percent through Q3 compared to 2020, Hirect has organized a first-of-its-kind virtual hiring event for startups in the crypto and blockchain space.

"The interest in crypto, blockchain, NFTs, and the larger DeFi movement has absolutely shifted from the shadows to societal mainstream," said Brady Xu, CEO of Hirect U.S., which currently has more than 1.5 million global users on its platform. "Look no further than Bitcoin and Ethereum recently surpassing record values or the hugely popular NFT.NYC conference earlier this month. Even municipal leaders of major cities like New York and Miami are jumping onboard."

The event, NFTs to Crypto: The Future of Blockchain, will be hosted by crypto YouTuber Sam Hoesch on his highly popular channel My Financial Friend, which has 189,000 subscribers. Hoesch will share an overview of the larger blockchain space and his insights and perspectives on the latest news, trends, and projections for cryptocurrency, NFTs, and other digital assets.

Afterward, leaders from four related startups will participate in individual panel discussions:

Pryce Adade-Yebesi : Co-founder of : Co-founder of Utopia Labs

Boomer Saraga: Co-founder and CEO of Khelp Crypto

Masha Boone : Vice President of People at : Vice President of People at Rarible ; and

Lesley Baughman : Head of People at : Head of People at Horizen Labs

These 'fireside chats' will illuminate projects and initiatives they're pioneering in the space, specific issues or demands they're meeting, the types of candidates they're focused on, specific positions or roles they're looking to fill, and answer audience questions.

"I've had a passion for money since college," said Hoesch. "After working in retail banking for a few years, I was able to quit and make finance YouTube videos full time. At the beginning of this year, I started to focus more on crypto. During the summer, I started to cover crypto almost exclusively because of the enormous potential for investing and technological improvements that could positively impact millions of lives. I hope this event, and others like it, will continue to bring in talent and help improve this quickly growing industry!"

Post event, through Hirect's free mobile platform, attendees will be able to chat directly with these leaders about available positions, share their qualifications, and even arrange interviews.

"We welcomed 10,000 virtual attendees to our general hiring event in August, and we're optimistic this will attract even greater interest," added Xu. "As a startup ourselves, we understand the challenges and pressures these young businesses face in a rapidly growing and highly competitive market. We're incredibly excited to give these startups a platform to promote their innovative work and help connect them with motivated talent to drive their businesses forward."

NFTs to Crypto: The Future of Blockchain will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST. Interested participants can register here, and media are welcome to attend.

About Hirect

Founded in 2019, Hirect has more than 1.5 million registered users globally, including startup CEOs, founders, hiring managers, and job seekers. A mobile app based on direct messaging and real-time conversations, Hirect employs AI and advanced algorithms to help seamlessly connect companies and candidates. Download Hirect on the App Store or on Google Play.

About Utopia Labs

Utopia Labs is building a stack of infrastructure tools to help Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) scale, a modern system for managing payment requests, payroll, and reporting.

About Khelp Crypto

Khelp provides professional digital asset management and advisory services, enabling clients to access an abundance of varying blockchain products and solutions pertaining to investments, DeFi, and NFTs.

About Rarible

Rarible is an operator of a community-owned NFT marketplace that allows users to buy and auction off digital collectibles.

About Horizen Labs

Horizen Labs is a crypto-first developer that builds blockchain products and tools at the heart of the decentralization revolution. They leverage Horizen's robust and privacy-focused public blockchain platform and their proprietary blockchain deployment products to enable builders to efficiently and effectively create blockchain solutions with enhanced privacy features, low transaction fees, and configurable revenue models.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hirect