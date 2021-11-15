College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2022.
To qualify for the Online MBA Programs ranking, programs must be offered by an accredited college or university and provide students with the ability to earn their MBA online. Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.
The Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:
Arizona State University - W.P. Carey School of Business
Boston University - Questrom School of Business
Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business
Duke University - Fuqua School of Business
Emory University - Goizueta Business School
Indiana University - Kelley School of Business
Michigan State University - Eli Broad College of Business
Penn State - Smeal College of Business
Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
University of California, Irvine - Paul Merage School of Business
University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management
University of Florida - Warrington College of Business
University of Georgia - Terry College of Business
University of Maryland, College Park - Robert H. Smith School of Business
University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business
University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - The Kenan-Flagler Business School
University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business
University of Pittsburgh - College of Business Administration
University of Rochester - Simon Business School
University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
University of Virginia - Darden School of Business
University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business
University of Wisconsin-Madison - Wisconsin School of Business
Washington University in St. Louis - Olin Business School
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
