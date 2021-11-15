Uber and GetUpside Expand Partnership to Integrate GetUpside Cashback Promotions Directly in the Driver App Drivers with Uber can now earn up to 25¢/gal cashback on fuel without leaving the Driver app

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber and GetUpside, a retail technology company, announced today they have expanded the partnership they launched in August, using GetUpside's API suite to make their fuel and convenience store promotions available to drivers and delivery people directly in the Driver App.

Drivers with Uber can now earn up to 25¢/gal cashback on fuel without leaving the Driver app

Since August, drivers have been able to download the GetUpside app and gain access to exclusive, Uber-only bonuses at the pump and convenience stores. Now Uber drivers can pause incoming trip requests in the Uber App and get routed right to a station in the GetUpside network for up to 25¢* per gallon cashback on fuel. Half of iOS app users will have access to these in-app fuel promotions today as the feature rolls out to all drivers through the end of the year. Convenience store promotions are coming next year.

"We began this partnership with GetUpside to help drivers and delivery people save on gas, and this has been extremely popular among the driver base. So now, we are announcing this integration which makes it even easier for drivers to access these savings," said Sachin Kansal, vice president of product, Uber. "We also heard from drivers that they wanted an easier way to take a break and we're excited to also roll out a new pause feature - all thanks to driver feedback."

The GetUpside Partner Platform is a series of application program interfaces (APIs) that enable partners to provide GetUpside's personalized promotions to their own users in their own app environment. This allows companies to drive the most value possible to their users, and helps brick and mortar retailers gain access to more customers at no additional cost to their business.

"We're thrilled to see this integration come to life," said Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of GetUpside. "Making our technology available to partners like Uber helps us meet consumers wherever they want to be—whether that's in the GetUpside app or Uber's Driver app—so they get more value from their everyday purchases. When people do better and businesses earn more profit, communities grow stronger. And that's what we're all about at GetUpside."

*Discount per gallon varies by location. Gas promotions currently not available in New Jersey or Wisconsin. For information on cash back per gallon rates by location, please visit the GetUpside app.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About GetUpside

GetUpside is a retail technology company on a mission to help communities thrive. Our technology has helped tens of millions of people earn 2 to 3 times more cash back than any other product and tens of thousands of brick and mortar businesses earn measurable profit. Billions of dollars in commerce runs through the GetUpside platform every year, and that value goes directly back to our retailers, the consumers they serve, and towards important sustainability initiatives. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C. www.getupside.com

