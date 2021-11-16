Surge In Renewable Energy Demand Drives Empower Energies To Promote Four Executives

The company has more than doubled its project pipeline as commercial and industrial customers embrace clean energy solutions

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies today announced the promotion of four executives as part of a broader investment to support the company's rapid commercial growth and continued expansion in the market for renewable energy. Renewable energy is now the fastest-growing energy source in the United States. During the last year, Empower Energies has more than doubled its near-term project pipeline, with Energy Storage Systems and Electric Vehicle charging accounting for more than a quarter of that business.

Empower Energies, Inc., headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, is a clean energy project solutions provider focused on applying the right mixTM of photovoltaic (PV) solar, combined heat and power (CHP), and energy optimization solutions - with financing - to meet the profitability, resiliency and sustainability objectives of hospitals, universities, municipalities, and schools, as well as multi-facility commercial and industrial organizations. For more information visit www.EmpowerEnergies.com

The company formalized its new organizational structure naming Joseph Jazdzewski Senior Vice President — Field Operations. Vanessa Deutschmann was appointed Senior Vice President of People and Corporate Operations. Ludovic Ouoba was appointed Senior Vice President of Procurement and Strategic Partnerships, and Matthew Wright was named Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance.

"Sustainable energy has emerged as a business imperative with compelling economic benefits for large energy consumers," said Michael Belko, President and CEO, Empower Energies. "These promotions allow us to continue building Empower Energies into the most trusted renewable energy partner in the industry, with a leadership team capable of managing our growth in the rapidly expanding markets for clean energy and energy storage."

Empower Energies' organizational structure and experience make it one of the few renewable energy technology providers that can handle projects nationwide. Choosing a partner with practical expertise in renewable energy generation and storage is essential given the rapid changes in technology and regulation for commercial and industrial markets.

"This is a new area for many energy consumers — with tremendous opportunity, but also substantial risks due to gaps in knowledge," Belko added. "Customers trust Empower Energies to bridge those gaps with guidance and support on financing and quick deployment of reliable clean energy solutions."

About Empower Energies



Empower Energies provides large commercial, industrial, and institutional clients with renewable energy solutions and related technologies supported by cost-effective financing. The company works with leading Fortune 500 companies to design, develop, and manage renewable energy solutions nationwide. Empower Energies also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to other project developers. Empower built and acquired more than 200 megawatts of commercial and community solar projects. Today, the company has nearly 100 megawatts of renewable projects under construction across the United States.

