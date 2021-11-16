Televerde Joins Coalition Of Business Leaders Committed To Achieving Justice For All

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde is pleased to join the Business Leaders for Justice Coalition , a growing movement of companies and justice champions committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership. The Coalition believes that the private sector needs to take a greater role in building a more just and fairer world for all.

"I am honored to join a group of like-minded business leaders who are leveraging the power of the private sector to deliver justice to the people who need it the most," said Michelle Cirocco, Televerde Chief Social Impact Officer and Televerde Foundation Executive Director. "As a company built on second-chance hiring, diversity for us includes all and we foster an environment in which every individual and group feels welcomed, respected, supported, and valued to fully participate. Joining the Business Leaders for Justice Coalition allows us to connect with a network of businesses that are equally committed to providing solutions for the justice problems that impact the everyday lives of people."

By joining the Coalition, Televerde reiterates its commitment to advancing justice for all and bridging the justice gap. Televerde is a purpose-built company with a unique business model that provides second-chance employment to women impacted by incarceration. Eight of Televerde's 11 engagement centers are staffed entirely by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. In 2020, the company launched the Televerde Foundation to further empower incarcerated women through workforce development programs and career pathways.

The Business Leaders for Justice Coalition's steering committee, composed by the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies , hosted at New York University's Center on International Cooperation, Global Citizen , the National Legal Aid & Defender Association , and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice , celebrates Televerde's crucial role in providing opportunities for women who face considerable barriers to justice and welcomes the company among the Coalition's current members, which includes Avon and The Body Shop . To learn more about the Business Leaders for Justice Coalition, visit: https://www.justice.sdg16.plus/businessforjustice

About the Business Leaders for Justice Coalition

Launched in January 2021, the Business Leaders for Justice Coalition is a growing movement of CEOs, senior executives, founders, board members, and justice experts committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership to help build a more just and fair world for all. The coalition is guided by a set of Justice Imperative Principles to generate greater support and concrete action to close the global justice gap of 1.5 million people that lack meaningful access to justice.

Business leaders who join can share concrete actions their businesses are taking to drive justice forward in services, workplaces, and communities at global and regional levels while connecting with countries and justice champions to advance justice for all. Other business leaders who joined include Avon and The Body Shop .

About Televerde

Televerde is the preferred global revenue creation partner driving marketing, sales and customer success excellence for B2B businesses around the world. Powered by a cutting-edge customer journey platform and the delivery of a highly personalized experience, we deliver full end to end life-cycle revenue generation from Marketing, through Sales to Customer Success with scalability, repeatability and predictability. From audience identification to advocacy, we drive bottom line results. Our uniquely evolved approach, business model, and best practices have enabled us to deliver over $65B in pipeline and to close over $12B+ in revenue for our customers. Working across industries and with leaders across sectors, we are powered by a mission to transform 10,000 lives.

About the Televerde Foundation

Launched in 2020, the Televerde Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides "a path forward" to currently and formerly incarcerated women. They deliver justice to women by empowering current and formerly incarcerated individuals with the crucial skills to build meaningful and rewarding professional careers and successfully reintegrate back into their communities.

