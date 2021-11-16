3 first and 3 second Management and Performance rankings, 10 Five Star ratings, 3 Americas Regional Sector Leaders, 5 Four Star ratings, 16 submissions ranked in the top 5 and 9 in the top 3 of their peer groups.

Verdani Clients Take the Lead in the 2021 GRESB Global ESG Benchmark 3 first and 3 second Management and Performance rankings, 10 Five Star ratings, 3 Americas Regional Sector Leaders, 5 Four Star ratings, 16 submissions ranked in the top 5 and 9 in the top 3 of their peer groups.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdani Partners, a leading, full-service sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting firm, continues to advance sustainability in the built environment by guiding clients towards improved performance on the GRESB Real Estate Assessment. GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments globally, covering over $6.4 trillion assets under management.

Verdani Partners clients took the lead in the GRESB 2021 Real Estate Assessment for ESG performance.

In 2021, Verdani submitted 32 GRESB assessments on behalf of 11 clients' national and international real estate portfolios, including American Realty Advisors, Clarion Partners, CommonWealth Partners (CWP), GID, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Jamestown LP, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., Parkway LMC and PGIM Real Estate.

Our clients took the lead with four clients placing 1st and three clients placing 2nd in their peer groups. Additionally, nine submissions ranked in the top three of their peer groups and 16 submissions ranked in the top five of their peer groups. Three of Verdani's clients were also awarded the prestigious Americas Regional Sector Leader designation, including CWP (office), GID (residential, multi-family) and Jamestown LP (office/retail).

Our clients also earned ten GRESB 5 Star Ratings, which is the highest recognition for an industry leader, and were also awarded five GRESB 4 Star Ratings for excellent performance.

Daniele Horton, Verdani's Founder and CEO, stated, "I commend GRESB's efforts to accelerate greater efficiency, health, sustainability and resilience in real estate. We are proud of the diligent work from our clients and ESG teams to improve GRESB performance year after year as we work to advance ESG and be part of the solution for our most pressing global challenges."

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated environmental, social and governance (ESG) data to financial markets that is used by more than 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. GRESB.com



About Verdani

Verdani Partners manages ESG programs for 13 national and international real estate firms with over 4,000 properties managed across 900 million SF of diversified real estate portfolios, representing over $400 billion AUM. verdani.com

