Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Increases Its Giving Tuesday Impact by Participating in #CryptoGivingTuesday and Offering Innovative Way to Defeat the Deadliest Childhood Cancer

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When this year's Giving Tuesday takes place on November 30th, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation‌ (PBTF) will grow its impact for children battling brain cancer by participating in #CryptoGivingTuesday, offering supporters a new way to give through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, continues to expand its impact by offering supporters a new way to give through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. PBTF calls on the crypto-philanthropy world to unleash generosity and help cure the deadliest childhood cancer by partnering with us on #CryptoGivingTuesday (Nov. 30) and throughout #BagSeason. How you can make a difference: http://www.curethekids.org/donate/give-crypto.html

Although recent discoveries fueled by PBTF donors have unlocked new treatment options, brain tumors remain the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. As the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, PBTF is laser-focused on accelerating and expanding pediatric-first research and serving as patient families' first stop on their child's brain tumor journey.

"To remain on the forefront of scientific discovery for the children we serve, it's mission-critical that the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation continues to innovate and expand our impact. Crypto-philanthropy is a rapidly growing industry with boundless potential, and PBTF is excited to help cryptocurrency donors unleash their generosity to eradicate childhood brain tumors," says Courtney Davies, PBTF's president and CEO.

Similar to Giving Tuesday, which falls on the same day, #CryptoGivingTuesday gives PBTF and other crypto-friendly nonprofits a way to reach new supporters for important causes like curing childhood cancer. #CryptoGivingTuesday is also the kick-off of #BagSeason, The Giving Block's year-end crypto-fundraising season which runs until December 31.

By partnering with crypto-philanthropy leaders like The Giving Block, GiveSafely provided by BBB Wise Giving Alliance and Endaoment, donating cryptocurrency to PBTF's mission is safe and easy. When someone supports PBTF using crypto, donations are converted at current market value to US$ and the value is made available to improve scientific innovation worldwide, develop more targeted brain tumor treatments for children faster, and provide families with the resources and community of support they need.

Visit www.curethekids.org/donate/give-crypto.html to donate crypto to PBTF and learn about the types of cryptocurrency accepted, why crypto donations are a tax-efficient way to give to charity, and how your generosity during #CryptoGivingTuesday and #BagSeason will make a difference in children's lives.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

