Wastecorp Pumps Issues Product Guidance, Corporate Updates

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pump manufacturer Wastecorp Pumps is pleased to report reaching new milestones in pump production capacity and product development. As a manufacturer specializing in solids and slurry handling equipment for industrial and municipal applications, the company has experienced record growth during the past several quarters.

Expanded Manufacturing Footprint - Shorncliffe Assembly Plant

Wastecorp's primary pump manufacturing facility is expanding to meet customer demand with additional production and inventory space. Wastecorp is proud to design and manufacture our pump equipment locally.

New Mud Sucker® Diaphragm Pump Models

Wastecorp is pleased to launch our updated 2" and 3" pump models available in electric motors or gas/ diesel engines. The Mud Sucker is America's favorite diaphragm pump with its simple design, ease of maintenance and low cost of ownership. Visit

Double Disc Pump Market Penetration

The Sludge Pro® double disc pump product line continues to gain market share for low maintenance yet robust sludge pumping product performance at municipal wastewater treatment plants.

Expanded Vacuum Trailer Product Offerings

Wastecorp's Super Duty® Brand is empowering small and medium size businesses to service the septic, used oil and waste containment industries with affordable vacuum pump equipment. New options include our slide-in units and vacuum trailers.

Introduction of Viper® Mobile Water Jet Systems

Wastecorp is committed to serving the needs of local service companies who clean drainage pipes, catch basins and sewer pipes. Wastecorp has launched our Viper product line which are an alternative to hydrovac trucks and other jetters. Viper Water Jetters are available in mobile or stationary systems with your choice of plastic or steel tanks. End users may custom configure their system with a galvanized DOT compliant trailer, complete with LED lighting, hot or cold water options and a wide range of high pressure jetter systems. More information is available at

About Wastecorp

Wastecorp Pumps is an ISO 9001 and 14001 certified pump manufacturer in the USA and Canada. Wastecorp's brands include America's favorite diaphragm pump the Mud Sucker®, Sludge Master® plunger pumps, Sludge Pro® double disc pumps, Trash Flow® self priming trash pumps and of course our new Super Duty® vacuum pump brand. Wastecorp's pump products are available worldwide. Contact Wastecorp Pumps toll-free at 1-888-829-2783, or by e-mail: info@wastecorp.com. Be sure to visit www.wastecorp.com

