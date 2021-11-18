AWH to Open its Second Massachusetts Dispensary in Newton

Ascend Newton to offer delivery services to Greater Boston Area within a 25-mile radius from the dispensary

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the soft opening of its Newton, Massachusetts adult-use dispensary, with delivery services beginning on opening day. The store will be celebrated with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony in early December to mark AWH's second Ascend location in the state. The Company's flagship location on Friend Street in Downtown Boston opened in May this year.

Located at 1089 Washington Street, less than 10 miles from Downtown Boston, Ascend Newton is easily accessible from the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 95. The approximately 5,000 square foot dispensary features an open floor plan to allow for high throughput. The store will carry a selection of premium products from AWH-owned brands Ozone and Ozone Reserve, partner brands Lowell Smokes and Flower by Edie Parker, as well as popular third-party brands 1906 and AiroPro. Customers can make appointments for in-store ordering and order online for streamlined pick-up or convenient delivery.

Ascend Newton is the first of AWH's retail locations to offer delivery services from the dispensary. Customers can order directly from the dispensary website, select a two-hour delivery window and pay at the time of delivery via cash or debit. Delivery will be available within a 25-mile radius from the Newton location, including Downtown Boston, providing Ascend delivery access to 3.6 million people.

"With 2021 Massachusetts cannabis sales expected to more than double from last years' total, we're excited to bring Ascend's high-end retail experience and robust product offering to Newton," said Andrea Cabral, CEO of Ascend Massachusetts. "We're proud to launch our first delivery service, which increases consumer access to premium cannabis products for those in Middlesex County and Downtown Boston. We are committed to diverse, local hiring and look forward to building relationships and supporting the local Newton residents."

AWH remains dedicated to supporting the surrounding communities in which it has a retail presence. Ascend Newton anticipates it will create approximately 50 jobs for the Newton community, offering health insurance and other benefits.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence across the flourishing Massachusetts cannabis market with the opening of Ascend Newton, the second of three Ascend dispensaries planned for the state," said Abner Kurtin, Founder and CEO of AWH. "Strategically located just outside of Downtown Boston with delivery capabilities, the new location will help to better serve customers in the suburbs with best-selling products and a best-in-class shopping experience."

Recreational cannabis sales in Massachusetts have already exceeded last year's total and are on pace to reach $1.2 billion in 2021 and up to $2.6 billion by 2025. Adult-use sales have eclipsed $2 billion in total since the market launched less than three years ago. Ascend Newton will help ensure consistent supply to consumers in Massachusetts' rapidly-growing cannabis market.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

