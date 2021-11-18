Honeywell To Open Advanced Warehouse Automation R&D Center In Czech Republic - New facility to establish Central and Eastern Europe as a major warehouse automation hub for Honeywell

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced plans to build a new advanced research and development (R&D) testing facility for its Honeywell Intelligrated warehouse automation business to meet growing demand for technologies that enable faster, more accurate supply chains.

The 150,000-plus square foot (14,000 square meter) state-of-the-art facility will be built on Honeywell's Brno, Czech Republic, campus – home to Honeywell's existing research and development hub for Central and Eastern Europe – and is expected to open in mid-2022. The facility will enable Honeywell hardware and software engineers to design, prototype and test innovative warehouse automation systems used by logistics companies to improve the accuracy, efficiency and throughput of packages within distribution centers and warehouses.

Toward the latter part of 2022, Honeywell will open a customer training facility at the new site. The company will hire dozens of highly skilled technical specialists over the next 18 months as the facilities come online.

"For businesses and consumers alike, expectations regarding e-commerce and logistics have changed rapidly, spurred on by the impact of COVID-19," said Ben Cardwell, president of Honeywell Intelligrated. "This means a growing reliance on cutting-edge technologies that can automate and accelerate distribution centers, warehouses and other parts of the supply chain. The emerging technologies we are developing in Brno will help meet that demand head on."

The facility is Honeywell's first European test and development site for its portfolio of digitally enabled technologies for supply chains, which spans conveyors, sortation systems, palletizers and robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems, warehouse software and voice- and light-directed picking technologies. Once fully operational, warehouse and logistics companies from across Europe will use the facility to test, prototype and train on Honeywell's technologies to help them maintain an advantage in what is an increasingly dynamic and competitive market.

The new facility extends Honeywell's warehouse automation capabilities in Central and Eastern Europe, following this year's opening of the company's Intelligrated advanced manufacturing site in Chorzów, Poland, where many of the systems being developed at Brno will be assembled.

Honeywell Intelligrated is one of the largest material handling system suppliers in the world, providing warehouse automation solutions for retail, wholesale, e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and medical supply, third-party logistics and postal and parcel industries. Sixty of the top 100 global retailers and 50 of the top 100 e-commerce retailers rely on automated material handling solutions from Honeywell Intelligrated.

Honeywell Intelligrated offers one of the broadest portfolios of advanced automation technologies and software in the industry, from conventional solutions to the latest warehouse robotics to hybrid solutions that combine the strength of multiple technologies. For more information on Honeywell Intelligrated services, visit sps.honeywell.com/us/en/products/automation.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

