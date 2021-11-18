How To Build a Cheese Dessert Board for the Holidays Crave Brothers shares tips and recipes featuring their award-winning mascarpone

WATERLOO, Wis., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese dessert boards are upping the game on cookie platters as a delicious way to present sweets this holiday season. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese shares their take on the ultimate holiday cheese dessert board that's easy to make for parties and dinners with family and friends.

Creating a festive dessert board starts with a dish or board featuring a flat surface with no raised edges to make it easier to arrange ingredients; small bowls provide additional levels and visual interest. Build your board with a variety of colors and textures, arranging flatter items first and fanning them across the board. Fill in the gaps with smaller items like candies but don't overcrowd the board.

"No holiday spread is complete without sweets and cheese dessert boards offer a little something different for everyone at the table," said Crave Brothers' Vice President Debbie Crave. "You can add ginger cookies, biscotti, and even Christmas cookie cutouts."

One special ingredient for any dessert board is Crave Brothers' sweet cream mascarpone or their new chocolate mascarpone, a Grand Champion winner at this year's World Dairy Expo. This customer favorite combines fresh sweet cream with chocolate Irish crème for a velvety and rich chocolate flavor. Here are three delectable mascarpone recipes for your 2021 dessert board:

Crave Brothers' mascarpone retails for $3.50 per 8 oz. container. Other mascarpone-related gift ideas include Crave Brothers' Chocolate Mascarpone Pie Kit and a Mascarpone Caramel Sauce with Candied Pecans gift box, both under $20 and available for purchase on Crave's website at www.cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.

