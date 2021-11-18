New Survey Reveals 70 Percent of Americans Forced to Give Up What They Love Due to Heartburn Nexium 24HR Survey Uncovers How Frequent Heartburn Halts Treasured Activities and Has Worsened Sufferers' Discomfort Amid the Pandemic

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After what nearly three-quarters (72%) of Americans called their most stressful year to date, the second half of 2021 offered the first glimpse at the return to a new normal as some workplaces reopened, social events started back up and travel resumed. While a relief to some, a new survey commissioned by Nexium 24HR revealed 63% of respondents are stressed about the return to normalcy and resulting physical effects, such as heartburn, and 73% are concerned what the potential for a rise in COVID-19 cases would mean for seeing family and friends this upcoming holiday season.

The Nexium 24HR "Leave the Burn Behind" survey of 2,000 Americans 18 and older also found that 64% of Americans noted the uncertainty surrounding potential COVID-19 variants and/or a rise in cases is so stressful that it is heartburn-inducing. For heartburn sufferers, the stress surrounding the pandemic, coupled with other heartburn triggers present amid the gradual return to normal activity – can significantly contribute to their physical discomfort.

Surprisingly, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 isn't the only reason Americans are anxious about a return to normal activities. Two thirds (66%) of Americans admitted their job causes more stress now than pre-pandemic and more than half (57%) said they resort to bad or worse eating habits at work. Overall, concern about diet rose to the top with more than one in five Americans reporting being concerned and 37% saying the return of physical discomforts, like heartburn, are another cause for worry. Adding insult to injury is the fact that when stressed, 71% admit they eat comfort foods, which are typically processed, fried or fatty foods – a common trigger of heartburn.

The heightened stress is particularly impactful for the more than half of respondents (56%) who suffer from frequent heartburn, experiencing heartburn two or more days a week. In fact, 39% of respondents noted that high stress levels exacerbate their heartburn symptoms, affecting many areas of their life, including sleep (48%), eating habits (44%), productivity (39%) and mood (37%). The effects of frequent heartburn are so wide-reaching for sufferers that a whopping 43% of Americans would give up social media to free their life of frequent heartburn, while 30% would actually give up half their salary or surrender vacation days.

"The cyclical relationship between stress, food intake and heartburn can wreak havoc on many areas of overall wellbeing, especially for frequent heartburn sufferers, which then only exacerbates the issue," explains internal medicine expert, Dr. Clenton Coleman MD. "With the increased strain caused by the pandemic, it's extra important to be proactive in addressing health issues, like heartburn, good nutrition, and managing stress levels so that you're not held back from living your life to the fullest."

In fact, a whopping 70 percent of survey respondents admitted that heartburn has forced them to give up things they love, preventing enjoyment of some of their most treasured activities, like eating their favorite meal (42%), attending social gatherings (36%) and traveling (35%).

"With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it's safe to assume that the anxiety exacerbating symptoms of heartburn is not likely to go away any time soon," suggests Dr. Coleman. "Fortunately, steps can be taken to treat the physical symptoms of frequent heartburn, like using Nexium 24HR."

With more than 58% of Americans noting their stress management methods are worse now than they were pre-pandemic, it's more important than ever for frequent heartburn sufferers to take action to break the vicious cycle between stress and heartburn.

Internal medicine expert Dr. Coleman MD shares his five steps to reducing heartburn-inducing stress and leaving the burn behind:

Move your body. Nearly any type of movement, from weightlifting to walking, yoga and swimming, can act as a stress reliever. Physical activity helps to release endorphins, the brain's feel-good chemical, so even five minutes of exercise can stimulate the brain and your body enough to help reduce overall stress. When needed, seek treatment. When frequent heartburn accompanies anxiety and stress, I advise my patients to opt for a proactive treatment, like Nexium 24HR, to minimize the physical effects. One dose provides all-day and all-night relief by blocking acid production directly at the source, so you can treat frequent heartburn. Avoid trigger foods. When stressed, many often turn to comfort foods or overeat. When you're feeling stressed, your body sends out cortisol, which can make you crave sugary, salty and fatty foods that are notorious for causing further irritation to your digestive health. Arm your kitchen, office space or home with healthy snacks, so when you feel the urge to munch, the choices you have can help nourish your body rather than induce more resulting stress. Reduce Stress. To combat stress, you need to activate your body's natural relaxation response. Techniques like meditation, mindfulness, deep breathing, yoga and taking breaks can help. The good thing is most relaxation techniques can be done on your own or with the aid of a free audio download or app. Learn to say no. Between family members and loved ones, friends, coworkers and beyond, requests for your time and energy can sometimes become a bit overwhelming. To minimize stress in that respect, it is critical we learn how to say 'no.' Prioritize self-care by taking a day or two a week to eliminate meetings, invites and/or requests, and instead, ensure you have the time for the things that are most important to you.

As Americans continue to grapple with the uncertainty and stress amid a new normal, prioritizing stress-reduction techniques and facing their heartburn head-on can help them live a life freer from worry. For frequent heartburn sufferers*, Nexium 24HR is the #1 selling OTC frequent heartburn brand, each dose provides 24-hour protection† and works to stop acid production before it starts.

For more information about Nexium 24HR, please visit www.nexium24hr.com.

* Frequent heartburn occurs two or more days a week.

† Nexium 24HR may take 1-4 days for full effect. This product is a 14-day treatment that is not to be repeated for four months unless otherwise directed by a doctor.

Survey Methodology

This online, double opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nexium24HR in August 2021. OnePoll team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About Nexium 24HR

For 24-hour protection against frequent heartburn, find trusted relief with Nexium® 24HR. The #1 selling OTC frequent heartburn brand and #1 doctor's choice to treat their own frequent heartburn*, Nexium® 24HR offers three product forms (capsules, tablets & ClearMinis™) containing 20mg of esomeprazole, each working to stop acid production before it starts.

