Scale Down Your Thanksgiving Feast without Skimping on Flavor!

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to gather with family and friends for the holidays. This year, if you are planning a smaller gathering and don't want a huge turkey, these Cajun Roasted Turkey Wings by Creole for the Soul are the perfect choice. Baked at a higher temperature, they are super crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and thanks to Tony Chachere's® seasonings, they are full of flavor. Cover with Tony's Instant White or Brown Gravy for even more flavor!

CAJUN ROASTED TURKEY WINGS

INGREDIENTS

3 Pounds Turkey Wings

Tony's Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinade

Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

Italian Seasoning, to Taste

Cayenne, to Taste

3 Tablespoons Cooking Oil

Tony's Instant White Gravy Mix or Tony's Instant Brown Gravy Mix (Optional)

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 60 Minutes

Serves: 4-6

Fill the injector halfway with Tony's Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinade and inject it into each wing. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to marinate at least an hour, but preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pat wings dry and then coat with cooking oil. Season wings with all seasonings and massage into the wings. Arrange wings on a wire rack over a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour or until they reach the desired crispiness. Serve with Tony's Instant White or Brown Gravy Mix for added flavor.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

