Allied Electronics & Automation Expand Product Offerings in November

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation expanded its suppliers in November with KIPP in tools and hardware products; Nachi America Hydraulics in pneumatics and fluid control offerings; and Murrplastik adding products in the wire and cable categories. The new suppliers further expand Allied's linecard of more than 550 world-class suppliers. New products from these suppliers are now available at www.alliedelec.com.

Allied's recently added suppliers include the following:



Nachi America Hydraulics is a world-class manufacturer of pumps, valves, flow controls, hydraulic power units and other products. They are known not only for product excellence but for competitive pricing and the ready availability of their products when customers need them.

KIPP sets the standard for quality and innovation in clamping tools, standard components and operating parts. The North American office and distribution facility in, carries over 21,000 items for customers in theand. Inch or metric, standard or custom, trust in KIPP to deliver durable, consistently-available components.

Murrplastik provides solutions to the unique challenges in the areas of cable protection, cable marking, labeling, automation and robotic equipment. Its high-tech plastic products can be found in just about every industrial sector, ranging from the rail & automotive industry through toolmaking & mechanical engineering to electrical & medical engineering, packaging and woodworking.

Allied also continues to add products and suppliers to its facilities cleaning and maintenance inventory. As part of its focus on improving the customer experience, Allied will continue to expand its product portfolio throughout 2021 and beyond to meet customers' wide-ranging needs. In 2020, the company added more than 50 new best-in-class suppliers to its linecard, bringing more than 10,000 new ready-to-ship product lines to customers. Allied has also recently doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center and provides online customers with tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images , more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark free online engineering collaboration platform.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is an omni-channel authorized distributor of industrial automation and control solutions, electronic components, and maintenance products from more than 550 world-class suppliers. With a local presence throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

