InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Seat with Adjustable Back (FLA-3382)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While safety is a top priority for child car seats, existing models are not designed to properly support the occupant in a sleeping position, said an inventor from Boyton Beach, Fla. "This invention will feature an adjustment feature for a safer and more comfortable ride."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed RECLINING CAR SEAT to provide greater safety and comfort than conventional car seats. In other words, it affords extra support for sleeping children. As a result, it enhances the enjoyment of traveling by motor vehicle with children. It is also easy for the driver to operate while driving since it is remote controlled. What's more, this durable and practical safety seat is easy to operate. Convenient, effective and affordably priced, it makes an ideal gift for parents of infants and toddlers. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp