InventHelp Inventors Develop New Design for Oil Rig Cellars (PIT-1193)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better design for an oil rig cellar that can be repaired without any welding," said one of two inventors, from Buckhannon, W.V., "so we invented the self-cleaning ECO TECH OILFIELD CELLARS. Our design eliminates hot work and continued space permits."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of prefabricated oil rig cellar design. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cellars. As a result, it helps to prevent spills if its inner layer would fail and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is easy to maintain and repair so it is ideal for oil and gas extraction establishments. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most oil drilling rigs.

