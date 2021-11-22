OAK Orthopedics, a division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, Opens Full Service Orthopedic Clinic in Bourbonnais

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S., announces the opening of a new orthopedic clinic located at 6712 Convent St, Bourbonnais IL, 60914.

OAK Orthopedics, the southernmost division of IBJI, expands its footprint with the opening of a new 43,700-sq-ft full-service medical campus located at 6712 Convent St, Bourbonnais IL, 60914.

The 43,700-square-foot medical campus expands the footprint of OAK Orthopedics, the southernmost division of IBJI, and adds to the convenience of IBJI care locations south of the Chicagoland area.

This full-service orthopedic clinic offers regular patient visits, care and consultation, in addition to orthopedic immediate care. It also includes IBJI's physical and occupational therapy services and a radiology suite providing MRI and X-ray services on the first floor. The second floor of the facility houses three state-of-the-art, oversized operating rooms as a complete ambulatory surgery center.

The Bourbonnais campus will replace the previous OAK Orthopedics facility in Bradley at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 100 Bradley, Illinois 60915. All clinical services being offered at the Bradley location will shift to the new Bourbonnais campus immediately, with the exception of OAK Surgical Institute (OSI) which will continue scheduling procedures through the end of the year.

"Through the merger with Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, OAK continues to grow and thrive. In order to continue to bring exceptional orthopedic services to our community, it made perfect sense to build a brand-new state-of-the-art facility on the north side of Bourbonnais. This allows easy access to patients from both Kankakee and Will counties," says Dr. Eddie Jones, Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon at OAK Orthopedics.

OAK Orthopedics joined IBJI on March 1, 2020. OAK Orthopedics now represents IBJI's southernmost division, extending the IBJI footprint into Kankakee, Will and Iroquois counties with offices in Bourbonnais, Frankfort, New Lenox and Watseka.

To learn more about the OAK Orthopedics division of IBJI, get information on hours of operation, or to schedule an appointment, call (815) 928-8050.

Visit ibji.com for more locations and services.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Bone & Joint Institute)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute