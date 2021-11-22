Protiviti Named to 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has been named to Seramount's 2021 'Top 75 Companies for Executive Women' list. The list recognizes U.S. companies that demonstrate effectiveness in moving women to senior ranks, via mentoring, sponsorship, involvement in employee resource groups and leadership development training.

"Protiviti values inclusion and is committed to driving progress in our workforce, workplace and the marketplace," said Protiviti Executive Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Susan Haseley. "This recognition encourages us in our ongoing efforts to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive."

Protiviti offers a range of employee programs, including employee networking groups for women who are at multiple levels, new parents and women working in tech; gender-neutral paid parental leave; and a back-up dependent care program. Protiviti employees have access to its extensive Employee Assistance Program and Protiviti leaders encourage and support a flexible work environment to help meet its employees' personal and professional needs. The firm also has a strong culture of mentoring and provides new hires with a network of advisors to help launch and further their career with Protiviti.

The Top 75 Companies survey evaluates U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees on every aspect of women's advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs. Seramount was formerly known as Working Mother.

Protiviti was also named in 2021 to Seramount's '100 Best Companies,' 'Best Companies for Dads' and 'Best Companies for Multicultural Women' lists and to the Seramount Inclusion Index. On December 9, Haseley will speak at a Seramount roundtable event about how women can move the needle on gender equity in the post-pandemic workplace.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

