BlueHalo Announces Acquisition of Asymmetrik, Cementing Leadership Position in Cyber and Signals Intelligence

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, a leading provider to the national security community of critical capabilities and technologies across Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS), Autonomy, Advanced Radio Frequency (RF), Cyber, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), today announced it has acquired Asymmetrik Ltd. (Asymmetrik).

Founded in 2008, Asymmetrik is a leading developer of software solutions and technology tools used to enable the Intelligence Community's (IC) most advanced programs. With a strong presence in Fort Meade, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, Asymmetrik delivers leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) technologies to enable the collection and analysis of publicly available information (PAI). The Company has extensive experience developing applications across multiple domains including OSINT, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cryptocurrency, blockchain analytics, real-time streaming analytics, cybersecurity, and federated search. With over 120 employees based out of the Company's Annapolis Junction, Maryland headquarters, Asymmetrik has developed a robust suite of solutions which the Company has successfully deployed across multiple agencies within the IC.

BlueHalo is a rapidly expanding national security platform with market-leading capabilities spanning directed energy, c-UAS, space superiority, space technology, advanced RF, autonomy, cyber, and SIGINT. The acquisition of Asymmetrik is highly complementary to BlueHalo's Cyber and SIGINT franchise, providing differentiated software development capabilities underpinned by a culture of excellence in engineering. Further, this combination with BlueHalo creates a formidable player in OSINT technologies for the IC with a broad collection of products and capabilities that leverage PAI and complement National asset collection to create enriched data sets and actionable insights for intelligence professionals.

"Asymmetrik has built a world-class, mission-focused business on the foundation of its people and its culture. We could not be more thrilled to welcome the Asymmetrik team to BlueHalo as we bring our combined capabilities to bear solving some of the IC's most challenging problems. The combination of Asymmetrik's and BlueHalo's deep technical capabilities, cultures of excellence, and focus on the mission will only further enhance our ability to serve our customers' most important and complex needs," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo.

David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners said, "The market for OSINT technologies is expanding rapidly as customers seek to capitalize on the proliferation of open-source data that increasingly is becoming foundational to the intelligence collection and analysis process. Asymmetrik is a standout performer in developing innovative software tools that advance the capabilities within this discipline and we are delighted to bring such an innovative company into BlueHalo."

Amit Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Asymmetrik, and Mike Frentz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Asymmetrik, shared, "We are excited to welcome the next chapter of the Asymmetrik story under the banner of BlueHalo and provide our new and existing customers a more expansive set of tools, capabilities, and resources driving a tangible impact to the critical and ever-evolving mission at hand. We could not have found a better partner in BlueHalo where together, we will continue to tackle the most challenging problems our customers are facing."

Henry Albers, a Vice President at Arlington Capital Partners said, "Asymmetrik has earned the trust of the IC's most demanding customers by creating software that addresses the hardest challenges in OSINT collection and analysis. With access to BlueHalo's extensive resources, infrastructure, and past performance, we believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on numerous growth opportunities."

