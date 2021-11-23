CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Best Paper Winners for 2021 Academic Research Colloquium

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the recipients of the 2021 Best Paper Awards. The Awards were presented virtually during the Center's fifth annual Academic Research Colloquium for Financial Planning and Related Disciplines ("Colloquium"), which took place on November 11-16, 2021.
The Colloquium is an international meeting of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and leaders of the financial planning practice. It brings renowned researchers from around the world to present their work on investments, psychology, behavioral finance and other financial planning-related fields to both scholars and practitioners.
"Every paper submitted to the Colloquium, and the corresponding academic research, plays an important role in advancing the financial planning profession," said CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "We congratulate the winners of the best paper awards, who were selected for demonstrating the highest research standards."
The recipients of the 2021 Best Paper Awards include:
The Ballentine Best Paper Award
Are Millennials Wary of the Stock Market? A Cohort Analysis of Stock Holdings
Zhujun Cheng, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
Tansel Yilmazer, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
The Lincoln Financial Best Paper Award
Consumer Budget Management in the Age of Information Access
Anastasiya Ghosh, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Liang Huang, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
The Capital Group Best Paper Award
Measuring Financial Advice: Aligning client elicited and revealed risk
John Thompson, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA
Longlong Feng, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA
R. Mark Reesor, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA
Chuck Grace, CaIvey Business School, London, ON, CA
Adam Metzler, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, CA
CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award
The Negativity Bias and Perceived Expected Return Distributions: Evidence from a Pandemic
Harry Turtle, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA
Richard Sias, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ USA
Laura Starks, University of Texas, Austin, TX USA
CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award in Diversity and Inclusion in Financial Planning
Racial Animosity and Black Financial Advisor Underrepresentation
Derek Tharp, University of Southern Maine, Lewiston, ME, USA
The Morgan Stanley Best Paper Award in Investments
What Do the Portfolios of Individual Investors Reveal About the Cross-Section of Equity Returns?
Sebastien Betermier, McGill University, Montreal, QC, CA
Laurent Calvet, DHEC Business School, London, England
Samuli Knupfer, BI Business School, Oslo, Norway
Jens Kvaerner, Tilburg University, Tilburg, Netherlands
CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award
Who Pays the Price for Bad Advice?: The Role of Financial Vulnerability, Learning and Confirmation Bias.
Julie Agnew, The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, USA
Hazel Bateman, UNSW Business School, Sydney, Australia
Christine Eckert, UTS Business School, Sydney, Australia
Fedor Iskhakov, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
Jordan Louviere, University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia
Susan Thorp, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia
A full list of 2021 accepted papers is available here. More information on the Colloquium can be found on CFP Board's website.
