Cinelounge Cannabis Club Delivering Next Generation Cinema Experience Infusing Legal Cannabis With Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Market , Southern California's original private cannabis and cinema event coordinator, is pleased to announce details for Cinelounge Cannabis Club's December event series set to take place at the Cinelounge Outdoors venue in Hollywood at 1625 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Cinelounge Cannabis Club Outdoor Theatre

Featuring California's best licensed and legal cannabis companies, Cinelounge Cannabis Club immerses guests into Los Angeles cannabis culture and provides a cinematic experience unlike any other in the world.

Elevating the traditional Hollywood film experience to new heights, the result is a one-of-a-kind cinema experience where movie and cannabis lovers can connect and discover an unparalleled range of film, music, and California weed culture.

"The Cinelounge Cannabis Club was built for anybody interested in watching movies while trying or enjoying cannabis products and sharing fun with friends! Doors open at 5 PM to allow attendees to engage with sponsors, try new products, buy food, win giveaways, and enjoy all our pre-movie entertainment. We offer rotating guest chefs and food trucks, plus we have all the munchies you could want!" Said Rico and James, Co-Founders of Emerald Market.

December Details:

December 4th, 2021 - Doors at 5pm - Anchorman at 7pm - Doors Close at 11pm

December 11th, 2021 - Doors at 5pm - Home Alone at 7pm - Doors Close at 11pm

December 18th, 2021 - Doors at 5pm - A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas at 7pm

Recent sponsors include Boutiq Dispensary, Cannabis Supper Club, Grassdoor Delivery, Ice Kream Dispensary, Los Angeles NORML, and Timeless Vapes.

Sponsors for December 2021's events include Amuse, Cann, Ispire, Superbad Inc. and Pamos

To get tickets, or to become a sponsor or partner, please visit the official Cinelounge Cannabis Club website and contact Rico or James.

About Emerald Market: Emerald Market is the first creative media agency explicitly designed to bridge the gap between traditional marketing strategies and Cannabis. From OTT direct commercials and banner ads to in-dispensary and event activations, Emerald Market is developing a genuinely innovative advertising marketplace for ALL brands looking to engage with consumers interested and/or involved in the Cannabis/Hemp industries.

About Cinelounge Cannabis Club:

Cinelounge Cannabis Club is the world's first cannabis-infused movie lounge hosted at the Cinelounge outdoor theater in Hollywood, California. Featuring food, drinks, samples, chefs, dispensaries, weed delivery, on-site cannabis consumption, and a curated selection of hit movies from the 80's, 90's, and 2000's.

Contact Information:

Joey Brabo

Public Relations at Emerald Market and Cinelounge Cannabis Club

Email: Joey@RespectMyRegion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emerald Market; Cinelounge Cannabis Club