ITC Holdings Corp. Makes Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC) today announced the appointment of Leanne Bell and Jocelyn H. Perry to its board of directors, effective February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively. They join 10 other members of the ITC board of directors.

"Leanne and Jocelyn bring a tremendous amount of industry perspective and value to our company," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO of ITC. "They understand the vital role that transmission plays in connecting our country to renewable resources, improving reliability and resiliency, and achieving widespread building and vehicle electrification."

Ms. Bell is a retired financial and power infrastructure expert with a portfolio of board work spanning the infrastructure space in both the U.S. and Europe. She has overseen the investment of more than $6 billion in global power infrastructure projects and companies. Before committing full time to non-executive board roles, Ms. Bell was CFO of Synergy Renewables LLC, Managing Director of Tiger Infrastructure Partners (formerly Lehman Brothers Global Infrastructure Partners) and Managing Director of GE Energy Financial Services. She is currently appointed to the boards of Onward Energy Services, Ventient Energy Services Limited and Nassau Financial Group. Ms. Bell received her AB in economics from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Having an extensive career in the utility business, Ms. Perry currently serves as Executive Vice President, CFO of Fortis Inc., a leader in the regulated gas and electric utility industry in North America and holding company of ITC. Ms. Perry previously spent 13 years at Newfoundland Power, primary distributer of electricity on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, in a variety of capacities, including CFO, COO and President and CEO. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Finance at Fortis and served in other financial capacities throughout the private sector. She is a fellow chartered professional accountant and received her chartered accountant designation. Ms. Perry completed a Bachelor of Commerce at Memorial University in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

