KBR Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $700,000, Achieves Fundraising Record for Charitable Causes

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it raised $710,000 for charity at the company's fifteenth annual golf tournament — a record in the tournament's history.

"A central part of our commitment to environmental, social and governance principles is supporting the communities where we live and work through both active social engagement and charitable giving, and the KBR Charity Golf Tournament is a prime example," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We're proud to support organizations and people who are making a real difference, including many COVID-19 frontline workers. I'd like to thank KBR's young professionals, volunteers and staff for making this year's tournament a historic success."

Since 2007, the tournament has raised over $7.4 million for organizations that align with KBR's vision and values. This year's recipients are:

Houston Fire Department

Houston Police Department

Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Impact a Hero

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Chester Pitts Charitable Foundation

Galveston Bay Foundation

Houston Methodist

Memorial Hermann Foundation

The PTSD Foundation of America

KBR thanks our suppliers and business partners for their support of this event.

The tournament was held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Kingwood Country Club in Kingwood, Texas. For more information about the event, visit charitygolf.kbr.com or search KBR's social media platforms using #KBRCharityGolf.

