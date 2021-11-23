MasterClass Announces Maurice Harris to Teach Designing Stunning Floral Arrangements in 30 Days in New Product Offering, Sessions by MasterClass

Renowned floral designer breaks down his creative approach to floral design to help members get hands-on experience and come away with five floral arrangements of their own

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the second class in its new product offering, Sessions by MasterClass, with Maurice Harris, renowned floral designer and owner of Bloom & Plume studio in Los Angeles. Harris will break down his naturally opulent creative approach to floral design and teach members how to find their own style and expand self-expression through flowers. Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on experience and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an engaged community of peers. Harris' session is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

Maurice Harris for Sessions by MasterClass

"Maurice has built a career breaking boundaries in flower design with his work being featured in Vogue, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Beyoncé's Black Is King," said David Rogier, CEO of MasterClass. "In his session, he will offer hands-on guidance for creating several types of floral arrangements, from bouquets to seasonal wreaths, helping members express their personal vision of beauty through flowers and come away with five of their own custom creations."

In his session, Harris offers step-by-step guidance and motivational coaching to teach members his principles for creating stunning floral arrangements and how to tap into their own creativity to bring their ideas to life. He will walk members through the essential tips for picking, processing and arranging flowers, as well as how to consider color, texture and dimension in every design. Starting with single-stem arrangements, followed by table arrangements and seasonal arrangements, Harris then guides members through their biggest challenge—creating a showstopping, signature floral masterpiece. Members will become part of an active and supportive community of other aspiring florists, leaving this session motivated and inspired to use floral design as a tool to communicate creative thoughts.

"Flowers are a magical gift the world has given us, and I love their power to bring joy, bring life and bring healing to other people," Harris said. "In my session, I will share practical tips and tricks and hands-on assignments to help members create floral arrangements that will help cultivate their own creativity and express their vision with flowers."

As the founder and owner of Bloom & Plume floral studio In Los Angeles, CA, Harris has brought floral arranging into the pop culture mainstream with a unique design sensibility and his signature "asymmetric symmetry." The American floral designer and his trusted team have worked with clients ranging from Italian luxury brand Gucci and American sportswear icon Nike. Harris has been featured in American news and culture publications including The New York Times, Architectural Digest, and W magazine, and his designs have been shown at institutions like the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles and Rockefeller Center in New York City. He is also a host and judge on American streaming network HBO Max's floral-design competition series, Full Bloom, and has his own show, Centerpiece, on the streaming platform Roku, in which he interviews other Black creatives and artists about their work and process and then interprets these conversations into custom floral installations. Harris' installations evoke emotion, and he believes a designer's unique style is what makes an arrangement shine brightest.

MasterClass is partnering with Farmgirl Flowers and FlowerFarm to offer a 15% discount on flower kits delivered directly to members for use in creating their own arrangements. When they sign up for the session, members will receive a promo code that they can use to order kits for single-stem arrangements, table arrangements and bouquets.

