BlackFriday Gift Guide 2021:Comfee' 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for Foodies

Comfee' Announces Black Friday Discount Deal on its 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfee' has today announced holiday season deals aimed at offering Black Friday shoppers the most bang-for-their-buck kitchen appliances that allow them to find joy in cooking and sharing food with their loved ones. For Black Friday 2021, customers will be able to enjoy a 30% discount on Comfee' 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, a retro-style, versatile and convenient cooking companion designed to give the perfect crunchiness to all the finger foods with less to zero oil. The Black Friday sale price, US$66.49, is available from November 24-30 on Amazon.

Comfee's 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven is complete with everything needed to make healthy and effortless treats at home, including the non-stick, detachable crumb tray that allows for easy cleaning, as well as a powerful heating system that gives food crispy outer layers, tender and juicy centers. It has a capacity of 14 quarts that can fit 12 chicken wings, 4 slices of bread, 9-inch pizza, 2 steaks, 12 cookies or 6 muffins, and features 7 cooking functions – air fry, bake, broil, toast, warm, convection broil, convection bake – giving users the full flexibility to tailor the cooking method of their favorite recipes.

The three dials offer intuitive operation, which allow users to set their preferred cooking time, temperature (200°F - 450°F) and cooking functions. Once the cooking time is up, the unit will automatically shut off to avoid overcooking or burning foods. The bottom of the unit shows instructions for the optimal cooking temperatures and times for different foods, giving users convenient, worry-free tips for healthier cooking.

Comfee's 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven comes with one year warranty and four accessories including an air fry basket, baking pan, baking rack and crumb tray. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/2YjfkQC

About Comfee'

An expert in small kitchen appliances, Comfee' is committed to developing products with market-leading features to make cooking a pleasurable and easy experience for all. With its dedication to superior product quality, the design and engineering teams at Comfee' continue to push for excellence in the industry.

Comfee' is how I feel! - Comfee's design philosophy is inspired by the lifestyle and spirit of Generation Z: dare to explore; live in the present; bravely seek their own personal space; and live as their authentic selves. Guided by those values, Comfee' has developed a full range of home appliances with fashionable and minimalist designs paired with versatile functionality and intuitive features.

