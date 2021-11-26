CLROBUR successfully showcases drone delivery in Yeongwol with 3D UAM/UTM system

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLROBUR's DROW, an AI-integrated automatic flight ground control platform (GCP) that uses urban air traffic management (UATM) technology, has opened a new chapter in the field of logistics by delivering a product using an autonomous drone. The company, a member of Born2Global Centre, has been participating in the Born2Global-led effort to create an innovation ecosystem for free economic zones.

During a presentation on the establishment of "drone cities," which was held recently in Yeongwol, CLROBUR showcased DROW to the audience. By delivering a box of seasoned fried chicken from a drone hub in Saekyung University to a hub located in front of a drone test site in Yeongwol, the company successfully demonstrated a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight by an autonomous drone. The company was also able to complete its urban traffic management (UTM) technology, which is necessary to enable autonomous flights with the technological convergence of drone manufacturers, 3D map providers, and telecom companies. DROW, which is equipped with diverse telecommunications protocols, is applicable to many different kinds of drones. Moreover, a commercial drone delivery service connecting a delivery drone hub with several camping sites across Yeongwol is set to be launched by Yeongwol-gun in 2022.

According to the "Korean Urban Air Mobility (K-UAM) Concept of Operations 1.0," which was unveiled in September 2021 by UAM Team Korea—a public-private consultative body sponsored by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT)—air taxis equipped with drone and telecommunications (5G/4G) technologies will become available in Seoul from 2025.

The first phase, set for the period of 2025 to 2029, will involve human pilots, while the second phase, slated for 2030 to 2034, will incorporate remote operation covering metropolitan cities with a seat in the air taxi reserved for a safety staff member. The final phase, planned for after 2035, will feature fully autonomous air taxis with nationwide coverage. Prior to K-UAM commercial operation, MOLIT designated 10 regions, including Yeongwol, Seongnam, Gyeongnam Province, Gwangju, Daegu, Daejeon, Sejong, Ulsan, Jinan, and Seosan, as drone cities and has been carrying out a wide range of drone missions.

