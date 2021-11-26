Numinus Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the TSX.

"This is an important milestone for Numinus, as we take key steps to heighten our corporate profile and reach a broader range of investors," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO of Numinus. "Today's announcement is reflective of many exciting developments occurring at Numinus. We're actively growing our clinic network across North America, expanding our lab capabilities, and strategically investing in clinical research to drive long-term value creation for our investors."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX. Numinus' management team is working diligently to satisfy such listing conditions. A timeline for the graduation will be announced once the Company receives final approval.

Upon listing on the TSX, the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "NUMI", and its outstanding listed warrants will continue to trade under the symbols "NUMI.WT", "NUMI.WT.B" and "NUMI.WT.C".

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.