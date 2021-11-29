Blackford Capital and Association for Corporate Growth to Host Panel Discussion on Current Supply Chain Crisis

December 15 event will examine how we got here and what companies should be doing to adapt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackford Capital today announced "What the H*ll is Going on with the Global Supply Chain? And Will it EVER Return to Normal?", a webinar and panel discussion hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan Chapter. The virtual event, which will take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. EDT, is free and open to the public. Registration is currently open on the ACG West Michigan website at https://www.acg.org/wmich/events.

Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital, will moderate the discussion. The expert panel will feature internationally recognized experts in analyzing the issues that led to the current supply chain crisis, exploring who is benefitting from the global situation, and predicting what the next few months might look like. Panelists for the event are:

Steve Feniger – Operating Partner, Blackford Capital and a 35-year veteran of the international sourcing, manufacturing and retailing industries. Steve will share insights on the role Asian sourcing has played in the current crisis and how companies can address that end of their supply chain.

Benjamin Gordon – Managing Partner for Cambridge Capital, published author and one of the most quoted supply chain experts in the industry. Ben will provide in-depth analysis of supply chain logistics and explore what might be next.

Dennis Hawver – Director of Engineering and Business Development at EBW Electronics (EBWE), and 30-year veteran of the Tier 1 global automotive industry. Dennis will speak to the real-time effects he is seeing in the automotive industry and will also touch on how a 'design for availability' approach can minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions on manufacturing and production capabilities.

"This will be an incredibly informative discussion," said Stein. "Steve, Ben and Dennis have their fingers on the pulse of the supply chain and are going to really be able to break down how we ended up in this mess and what can be done about it. We know things aren't going to get better overnight, but there are things that companies can do to get ahead of their competition in both the short and long term. We're looking forward to a spirited and impactful conversation on the 15th."

In planning the event, ACG Western Michigan and Blackford Capital placed a priority on providing actionable insights that will help lower middle market companies survive and thrive in the current environment.

"We're excited to be able to host this important conversation," said Eric Fischer, ACG Western Michigan President. "We know the supply chain crisis has been an ongoing concern for our membership, and for businesses across West Michigan. This event is going to be very beneficial for our both ACG members and non-members alike."

For more information or to register for this complimentary webinar, visit https://www.acg.org/wmich/events.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. With a reputation for a relentless approach to value creation and a focus on operational excellent, Blackford was named the Private Equity Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2021 and 2018. The firm has also received Deal of the Year honors from M&A Advisor in multiple categories, and its portfolio companies have also been included on the Inc. 5000.

About The Association for Corporate Growth

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A deal-making community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG's global network operates through 59 regional chapters worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest, own and advise growing companies. ACG delivers on its mission to drive middle-market growth by bringing these professionals together and giving them the resources to navigate the industry landscape to their utmost success. For more information, visit https://www.acg.org/wmich.

