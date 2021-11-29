Invesco Provides Estimated Capital Gain Distribution Information for 2021

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across 30 Invesco ETFs.1

For the funds listed in the Table, the ex-date for the 2021 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 20, 2021. The record date will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and the payable date will be Friday, December 31, 2021.

($ per share) BSCM Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF 0.01 0.04 0.05 BSCN Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF - 0.06 0.06 BSCO Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF - 0.04 0.04 BSCP Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF 0.01 0.03 0.04 BSCR Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF - 0.01 0.01 BSCS Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF - 0.01 0.01 BSJR Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 0.09 0.01 0.10 BSJS Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 0.12 - 0.12 BSMS Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF 0.03 - 0.03 CLTL Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF 0.02 - 0.02 IHYF Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF 0.11 - 0.11 IIGD Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF 0.04 0.14 0.18 IIGV Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF 0.09 0.08 0.17 IMFL Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF 0.25 - 0.25 ISDX Invesco RAFITM Strategic Developed ex-US ETF 0.10 0.07 0.17 PBND Invesco PureBetaSM US Aggregate Bond ETF - 0.09 0.09 PBP Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF 1.22 - 1.22 PBSM Invesco PureBetaSM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF 0.24 0.17 0.41 PBTP Invesco PureBetaSM 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF 0.01 - 0.01 PBUS Invesco PureBetaSM MSCI USA ETF 0.01 - 0.01 PFIG Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF 0.03 0.25 0.28 PICB Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF 0.01 0.08 0.09 PIN Invesco India ETF - 1.58 1.58 PSJ Invesco Dynamic Software ETF 2.39 4.36 6.75 PSMC Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF 0.01 - 0.01 PZT Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF - 0.12 0.12 QQQJ Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF 0.21 - 0.21 SATO Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF 0.03 - 0.03 IVLC* Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF 0.08 - 0.17 IVRA* Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF 0.57 0.03 0.60











*These ETFs are different from traditional ETFs.

Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. These ETFs will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

You may have to pay more money to trade the ETF's shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.

The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for these ETFs compared to other ETFs because it provides less information to traders.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

The ETFs will publish on its website each day a "Tracking Basket" designed to help trading in shares of the ETF. While the Tracking Basket includes some of the ETF's holdings, it is not the ETF's actual portfolio.

The differences between these ETFs and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, these ETFs may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance.

For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the ETF, see Risk & Other Information section below.

1 Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 31, 2021 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments. Estimates are also not provided for BulletShares Funds liquidating in December.

Invesco ETFs provides a number of resources and a broad menu of ETF investment solutions to assist investors as they consider year-end tax management strategies with their advisors. Please visit the Invesco ETF Tax Center for more information. Invesco ETFs does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

For media questions, contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212.278.9037, Stephanie.Diiorio@invesco.com

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

*Risks & Other Information

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price, not their Net Asset Value (NAV), on the exchange on which they are listed. Shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets and may trade either at a premium or a discount to their NAV on the secondary market.

Because the Shares are traded in the secondary market, a Broker may charge a commission to execute a transaction in Shares, and an investor also may incur the cost of the spread between the price at which a dealer will buy Shares and the somewhat higher price at which a dealer will sell Shares.

The objective of the actively managed ETF Tracking Basket is to construct a portfolio of stocks and representative index ETFs that tracks the daily performance of an actively managed ETF without exposing current holdings, trading activities, or internal equity research. The Tracking Basket is designed to conceal any nonpublic information about the underlying portfolio and only uses the Funds latest publicly disclosed holdings, representative ETFs, and the publicly known daily performance in its construction. You can gain access to the Tracking Basket and the Tracking Basket Weight Overlap on invesco.com/etfs.

The Tracking Basket is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund's actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the Fund invests; and (3) cash and cash equivalents. Although the Tracking Basket is intended to provide investors with enough information to allow for an effective arbitrage mechanism that will keep the market price of the Fund at or close to the underlying NAV per Share of the Fund, there is a risk (which may increase during periods of market disruption or volatility) that market prices will vary significantly from the underlying NAV of the Fund; ETFs trading on the basis of a published Tracking Basket may trade at a wider bid/ask spread than ETFs that publish their portfolios on a daily basis, especially during periods of market disruption or volatility, and therefore, may cost investors more to trade; and although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Tracking Basket to identify a Fund's trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders.

Important Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements; and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

NA1927720 11/21

