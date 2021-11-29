Seagis Property Group Acquires 23,000 SF Warehouse in Queens, NY

QUEENS, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 23,000 square foot industrial building with an adjoining 12,000 square foot parking lot. The property is located at 19-19 37th Street in the Ditmas/Steinway neighborhood of Queens. Seagis purchased the property vacant and will be actively marketing the building for lease. This acquisition increases the Company's portfolio in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx to 60 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet.

19-19 37th Street

"This high-quality building is a great addition to our growing outer Boroughs portfolio. The size of the building along with its truck loading capabilities and parking fits well to the tenant demand we are seeing in the Boroughs. The warehouse is strategically located near I-278/Grand Central Parkway, LaGuardia Airport, and the "N and W" Ditmars Boulevard subway line providing quick access to Manhattan. We continue to look to add buildings of similar quality to our portfolio" said Stefan Sansone, Director with Seagis Property Group based out of the company's Brooklyn office.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates a 12 million square foot industrial portfolio in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

