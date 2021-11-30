2021 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Named TOP SAFETY PICK+ by IIHS

- Pacifica achieves highest possible ratings in each of six IIHS crashworthiness tests

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has earned the TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS).

2021 Chrysler Pacifica AEB features new camera, radar combination

The rating applies to vehicles built after September of this year, following a headlamp performance upgrade and the addition of Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment.

"Winning the highest IIHS safety rating of TSP+ distinguishes the Chrysler Pacifica's superior safety technology and performance," said Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell. "Pacifica is the perfect choice for modern families who are looking for a minivan with the greatest combination of safety, functionality and value."

The minivan earned a "good" grade – the highest possible rating – in the six core crashworthiness tests conducted by IIHS:

Small overlap front (driver side)

Small overlap front (passenger side)

Moderate overlap, front

Side impact

Roof strength

Head restraints and seats

The Pacifica's standard-equipment AEB system earned a "superior" rating – the highest possible IIHS grade. It features a new combination of camera technology and radar sensors that deliver a wider field of view than the previous system.

Blending the two methods of object detection affords redundancy, which enhances system performance.

AEB, which is proliferating across the Stellantis product lineup as standard equipment, identifies when certain frontal collisions may be imminent. If such conditions are detected, visual and audible alerts are generated and, if the driver fails to respond, the system may activate the vehicle's brakes to help avoid an impact or lessen its severity.

The Pacifica's Pedestrian AEB system earned a rating of "advanced."

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is North America's only minivan with second-row Stow 'n Go seating, which provides fold-in-the-floor convenience and available all-wheel drive (AWD).

Pacifica's AWD technology engages seamlessly at any speed, without any activation required by the driver. If any of the vehicle's wheels lose traction, the system automatically transfers available engine torque to the wheels with more traction for greater control.

As the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, it is a plug-in electric vehicle (PHEV).

With 160 industry honors and accolades, the Chrysler Pacifica is the industry's most awarded minivan over the last five years.

