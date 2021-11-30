The Dohmen Company Foundation puts its Mission in Motion Dohmen investing more than $1.6 Million in Nonprofits Working to Strengthen the Food and Nutrition Ecosystem

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dohmen Company Foundation today announced that it is investing more than $1.6 million in nonprofits normalizing the concept of Food is Medicine and strengthening Milwaukee's local food and nutrition ecosystem. In addition to the nationally recognized Food Is Medicine Coalition (FIMC), several Milwaukee-based nonprofits are also grant award recipients.

With more than 164 years of creating equitable access to a more efficient, effective, and easy-to-use health experience, Dohmen has changed its focus from treatment to prevention, and from shareholder return to social impact. In 2019, the Dohmen Company was first in the nation to transition from an S-corporation to a company wholly owned by a private foundation. Now, as a philanthropic enterprise, we’re on a mission to revitalize people and communities using food as the primary intervention. (PRNewsfoto/Dohmen Company)

We are dedicated to investing in organizations and programs focused on regaining and preserving American health.

"As a philanthropic enterprise and community partner, we believe that nutritious food has the power to transform health," explained Kathy Koshgarian, The Dohmen Company Foundation President. "That is why we are dedicated to investing in organizations and programs focused on regaining and preserving American health."

Research shows that what people choose to eat has profound effects on their overall health and that dietary habits influence disease risk. And for too many, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social and economic challenges that continue to fuel health disparities in communities like Milwaukee.

"We are hopeful that these grants will transform the lives of nearly 30,000 people by providing greater access to nutrition and education, employment opportunities in the culinary and dietician fields, and financial support to address social determinants that impact health, such as housing instability," added The Dohmen Company Foundation's Interim Executive Director Rachel Roller.

Dohmen was the first company in the nation to transition from a for-profit, family-owned S-Corp to a foundation-owned philanthropic enterprise. Since then, the organization has distributed over $5 million to more than 30 nonprofit organizations, positively impacting nearly 50,000 individuals. Dohmen is also on the frontlines of addressing chronic illness through its charitable Food For Health Program, which provides medically tailored meals to low-income participants residing in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The grants announced are another example of how the Foundation is putting its mission in motion. In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the 2021 grant recipients and links to their websites are listed below for anyone interested in supporting these organizations:

Food Is Medicine Coalition : to provide a critical seed investment to support the strategic planning process, critical programming and the hiring of executive leadership to lead the coalition, which consists of medically tailored meal providers across the nation. : to provide a critical seed investment to support the strategic planning process, critical programming and the hiring of executive leadership to lead the coalition, which consists of medically tailored meal providers across the nation.

FoodRight: to help fund an evidence-based culinary nutrition education program for 1100 grade school students and 3700 family members. to help fund an evidence-based culinary nutrition education program for 1100 grade school students and 3700 family members.

HeartLove Place : to provide 14-weeks of training for up to 30 adults in culinary arts and growing education that will prepare adults for careers in foodservice and hospitality. : to provide 14-weeks of training for up to 30 adults in culinary arts and growing education that will prepare adults for careers in foodservice and hospitality.

Milwaukee Center for Independence (MCFI): to create a food navigator position, helping to prevent childhood obesity and malnutrition while increasing access to healthy food for more than 10,000 children ages 5 – 18. (MCFI): to create a food navigator position, helping to prevent childhood obesity and malnutrition while increasing access to healthy food for more than 10,000 children ages 5 – 18.

The Riverwest Food Pantry: to hire a new wellness director and expand programming that will improve transitory food insecurity, chronic food insecurity, and improve tangible food habits and skills for more than 12,750 individuals. to hire a new wellness director and expand programming that will improve transitory food insecurity, chronic food insecurity, and improve tangible food habits and skills for more than 12,750 individuals.

Halyard Park Neighborhood Association : to support a health, wellness and safety neighborhood initiative. to support a health, wellness and safety neighborhood initiative.

The MKE United Anti-displacement Fund: to help residents alleviate the rising rate of displacement by paying increases in property taxes for nearly 100 long-term, low-income homeowners in neighborhoods adjacent to Milwaukee's downtown. to help residents alleviate the rising rate of displacement by paying increases in property taxes for nearly 100 long-term, low-income homeowners in neighborhoods adjacent todowntown.

MATC/NEWaukee Gap Year: support a new program for recent high school graduates to learn more about career opportunities, including jobs within the emerging Food is Medicine sector, before deciding their post-secondary education path. support a new program for recent high school graduates to learn more about career opportunities, including jobs within the emerging Food is Medicine sector, before deciding their post-secondary education path.

Teens Grow Greens: to promote entrepreneurship and employment skill-building through a Pitch Night event. to promote entrepreneurship and employment skill-building through a Pitch Night event.

About the Dohmen Company Foundation

With more than 164-years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy, becoming the first organization in the nation to transition from a family-owned S-Corporation to a foundation-owned philanthropic enterprise. Instead of creating shareholder return, Dohmen Company Foundation focuses on creating social return by investing in healthy people powering healthy communities. Dohmen pursues its vision through its charitable programs, portfolio of social businesses, and supporting efforts driven by partner organizations.

