Northwest Farmer-Stockman Partners with Integrity to Better Serve Rural America's Life & Health Insurance Needs Family-owned company will integrate with Integrity to secure proud legacy and better serve agents and rural consumers

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired Northwest Farmer-Stockman ("Farmer-Stockman"), an insurance distributor and financial services provider, based in Spokane, Washington, an entity of Cowles Company, a publishing, real estate, insurance and financial services conglomerate. Following the acquisition, Farmer-Stockman will become a division of Integrity partner American Independent Marketing ("AIM"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") providing health and life insurance products to the senior market. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Farmer-Stockman combines an amazing legacy of service to the farming and ranching community in the Northwest and Midwestern part of the United States," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As part of Integrity, Farmer-Stockman now has access to our full array of proprietary offerings — from industry-leading technology and product development to association with other trailblazers in our partner network. These resources will ensure that Farmer-Stockman and its agents can provide the right products as clients' needs evolve. Integrity is committed to making it easier for more Americans to protect their health and wealth, and Farmer-Stockman will be an invaluable part of helping us achieve that goal."

With a presence established nearly a century ago in rural Washington, Farmer-Stockman has created deep relationships with ranching and agricultural families across the American West. Farmer-Stockman consults with clients to help them preserve the assets they've cultivated for a lifetime.

"As a 4th generation family-owned company, we were impressed to see that Integrity operates under the same values and high ethical standards that the Cowles Company holds," said Betsy Cowles, Chairman of Northwest Farmer-Stockman. "Across our diverse businesses, we believe in looking toward the future to ensure each entity achieves its goals. For Farmer-Stockman, that meant finding the right partner with the additional resources and diversified product offering that Integrity provides. I can't think of a better organization to pass the reins to, and we look forward to Farmer-Stockman's next century of growth serving American families as part of Integrity."

Farmer-Stockman can scale its reach by leveraging the proprietary Integrity platform with resources that include CRM, quoting and enrollment tools, data and analytics, product development and MedicareCENTER. Becoming an Integrity partner also allows Farmer-Stockman to utilize Integrity's centralized business services, which include accounting, legal, compliance, IT and access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

"This partnership opens up an entirely new era for Farmer-Stockman," said Michelle Musgrave, Manager of Northwest Farmer-Stockman. "We bring well-informed advisors who understand the strengths and challenges of rural American families. Now, we can reach more of those families with greater resources to plan for their unique concerns and preserve their life's work. By integrating with AIM and becoming part of Integrity, we can maintain the family atmosphere and loyalty to our team that has been so important to us over the years. The future has never been more exciting for Farmer-Stockman."

"AIM has had a close working relationship with Farmer-Stockman for more than 25 years and we are incredibly honored to lead Farmer-Stockman's transition into becoming an Integrity partner," said David Wane, President of AIM and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Using the Integrity platform, we have the opportunity to transform our business together. Farmer-Stockman's team of dedicated, capable professionals combined with the research capabilities and deep resources Integrity offers will provide a runway for us to experience even more success. We are excited about this next iteration of AIM and eagerly welcome the Farmer-Stockman team to Integrity."

Farmer-Stockman provides valuable perspective to Integrity's rapidly expanding network of partners. These industry-leading organizations collaborate to create strategies and find solutions that streamline the insurance process for the American consumer.

As part of Integrity, Farmer-Stockman can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Farmer-Stockman's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/FarmerStockman.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Northwest Farmer-Stockman

Northwest Farmer-Stockman, headquartered in Spokane, Washington, is an insurance agency dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers with their insurance and wealth preservation needs. Their sales force is happy to offer a broad range of products which include accident and disability, Medicare Supplement, life insurance and annuities. For more information, please visit www.northwestfarmerstockman.com.

